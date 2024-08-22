Monument Valley 3 confirmed for iPhone later this year — but it won't be coming to Apple Arcade

Monument Valley 3 is confirmed to be arriving on iPhone in December through Netflix Games, the gaming service included with a Netflix subscription.

The announcement was made at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, where series developer Ustwo Games revealed that the player will guide a new character, Noor, "through a series of impossible landscapes, [the player will be] manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges."

In a press release, Ustwo Games added that "new art styles and impossible landscapes" will again be a big part of this sequel, along with the ability to use a boat for the first time. "Explore and solve puzzles in Noor’s boat in a Monument Valley first and sail across the world with cozy, free-control sailing."

But that's not all — the original Monument Valley comes to the best iPhones via Netflix Games on September 19, followed by the second entry on October 29.

The first Monument Valley came out on iPhone in 2013, selling one million copies within three months and being nominated for various awards in 2014 and 2015. The game was eventually ported to other platforms, with its sequel coming out in 2017 to similar acclaim and success. The Monument Valley 3 looks to be an evolution of what made the series so fun to play, such as its innovative mechanics to solve the intricate puzzles that the series has been known for.

Monument Valley 3 will be available through Netflix Games on December 10.

A monumental get for Netflix - iMore's take

I've been a Netflix subscriber for years, mainly for the many documentaries available on the service. However, being able to play games through Netflix Games that aren't available on Apple Arcade — the company's gaming subscription service — with no extra fee, has been a fantastic bonus.

Exclusive games like Hades, a roguelike action game, and Sonic Mania Plus, a 2D adventure for SEGA's blue blur mascot, have been amazing to play with my Razer Kishi Ultra controller. The Monument Valley games are amazing, due to their addictive puzzles and the amazing art styles that make every level fun to play. Being able to play the first two from next month, before the third game arrives in December, only ensures that I'll be paying my Netflix subscription for the foreseeable future.