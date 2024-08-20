The world's best gaming desk now comes in a stunning white color Mac users will love

Secretlab is the household name in premium, designer gaming comfort, and build quality. It’s best known for making chairs, but also has a line of premium desks. The MAGNUS Pro desk is one of our favourites, scoring an impressive 5 stars in our review. And now, Secretlab is back with one of its most-requested products: a white version.

The MAGNUS Pro is the hydraulic, powered, standing version of Secretlabs' original MAGNUS desk. This desk is a masterpiece, and the new stunning white color is something that Mac users will love. It's clean, sleek, and polished – just like the best Macs. In fact, I think this is one of the best standing desks ever made.

It's a height-adjustable metal desk that integrates a sleek control panel right into its frame. You'll find high-quality construction and materials, along with the magnetic ecosystem of accessories that made the MAGNUS so versatile and customizable.

It stands on just two legs instead of the typical four, each leg housing the motors responsible for its smooth height adjustments. But the real game-changer is its fully integrated power supply column, neatly running through one leg. This means you only need to plug the desk into a single wall outlet, and it’ll power everything.

Secretlabs' MAGNUS Pro comes in two sizes: a 1.5m version, and a 1.7 meter XL version. The MAGNUS Pro also features the same RGB capabilities as the old desk, as well as compatibility with its Nanoleaf-powered strip that can be used with Apple HomeKit. It supports up to 120kg and offers height adjustments between 650mm and 1250mm. Plus, there's anti-collision detection to keep things secure while it’s in motion.

The new MAGNUS Pro is only available from Secretlab, with prices starting at $799 (£729) for the 1.5m version or $949 (£829) for the XL.

Plus, Secretlab accessories to match

Since no desk is complete without a little extra flair, Secretlab has also released a suite of matching accessories to complete your setup.

This includes the MAGPAD Desk Mat in Silver Suede and Ash Gray, offering a soft, luxe touch to your workspace. Then there's the MAGNUS Monitor Arm, available in both single and dual configurations, which seamlessly integrate with the desk to keep your screens afloat and your desk clutter-free.

For those who can't stand a loose cable, there's a Cable Management Bundle in matching white. It's the ultimate kit to ensure every wire stays exactly where it should – out of sight and out of mind.