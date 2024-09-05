Balatro is bringing its 90 Metacritic score and addictive gameplay to iPhone and Apple Vision Pro on Apple Arcade

Balatro finally has an iPhone release date and will arrive on September 26 on Apple Arcade.

In a press release, Apple confirmed the release date for the title stating "On September 26, the 2024 deck-building sensation Balatro+ offers players the chance to build their ultimate deck and tackle formidable challenges. Balatro+ will be available as part of the Arcade subscription service playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro."

Balatro is described as a "hypnotically satisfying poker-inspired roguelike deck builder," where players play a combination of poker hands and joker cards of varying abilities to create unique synergies and builds, earning enough chips to beat devious blinds.

Balatro+ comes to iPhone

Balatro - Launch Trailer | THE POKER ROGUELIKE - YouTube Watch On

Balatro is widely considered one of the best and most addictive arcade games around. Released earlier this year, it boasts an enviable score of 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated games of 2024.

Seven other games are coming to Apple Arcade including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2, and Sonic Dream Team. NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+, and Puzzle Sculpt have also arrived on the platform today. The latter a spatial title for Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Arcade continues to be one of the best-value gaming experiences on mobile, offering some 200 titles for just $6.99 a month. It's even better value as part of the Apple One bundle, which also includes all of Apple's other services including Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade.