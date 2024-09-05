Balatro is bringing its 90 Metacritic score and addictive gameplay to iPhone and Apple Vision Pro on Apple Arcade
September 26!
Balatro finally has an iPhone release date and will arrive on September 26 on Apple Arcade.
In a press release, Apple confirmed the release date for the title stating "On September 26, the 2024 deck-building sensation Balatro+ offers players the chance to build their ultimate deck and tackle formidable challenges. Balatro+ will be available as part of the Arcade subscription service playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro."
Balatro is described as a "hypnotically satisfying poker-inspired roguelike deck builder," where players play a combination of poker hands and joker cards of varying abilities to create unique synergies and builds, earning enough chips to beat devious blinds.
Balatro+ comes to iPhone
Balatro is widely considered one of the best and most addictive arcade games around. Released earlier this year, it boasts an enviable score of 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated games of 2024.
Seven other games are coming to Apple Arcade including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2, and Sonic Dream Team. NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+, and Puzzle Sculpt have also arrived on the platform today. The latter a spatial title for Apple Vision Pro.
Apple Arcade continues to be one of the best-value gaming experiences on mobile, offering some 200 titles for just $6.99 a month. It's even better value as part of the Apple One bundle, which also includes all of Apple's other services including Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9