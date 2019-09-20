The iPhone 11 Pro offers a lot of improvements over the outgoing iPhone XS, but none are as big as the camera. Apple has spent a lot of time and resources highlighting this, it even gave one to a well-renowned Hollywood director to use and he came away impressed by the camera capabilities of Apple's newest smartphone.

Director Rian Johnson, best known for directing and writing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, got his hands on an iPhone 11 Pro and took it along for his trip to Paris. He created a short near two-minute video that shows off the amazing video it can take.