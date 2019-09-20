What you need to know
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson shared a video he took with the iPhone 11 Pro.
- Apple gave him the iPhone early and he took it on his trip to Paris.
- He came away really impressed with the ultra wide angle lens and called it a "game changer."
The iPhone 11 Pro offers a lot of improvements over the outgoing iPhone XS, but none are as big as the camera. Apple has spent a lot of time and resources highlighting this, it even gave one to a well-renowned Hollywood director to use and he came away impressed by the camera capabilities of Apple's newest smartphone.
Director Rian Johnson, best known for directing and writing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, got his hands on an iPhone 11 Pro and took it along for his trip to Paris. He created a short near two-minute video that shows off the amazing video it can take.
Apple let me mess around with their new iphone pro, and I cut together this little thing. Pretty shots of Paris ftw. I usually find phone camera upgrades to be baby-steps and not very exciting, but this wide angle lens is a real game changer.https://t.co/Pg98d5nI9N— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 20, 2019
Title "Paris 9/19," Johnson released the video on Vimeo. He posted the link Twitter and mentioned how impressed he was by the camera. He notes that normal camera smartphone camera upgrades are "baby-steps," but the new ultra wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 Pro is "a real game changer."
The footage he shot looks quite impressive. The ultra wide-angle lens takes an amazing degree of footage and the new digital stabilizer is utterly remarkable. It makes the panning shots look as if the iPhone was on a gimble.
Take a look at Rian Johnson's video and let us know what you think.