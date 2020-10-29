Magsafe Charger Internal PackagingSource: Joe Wituschek/iMore

It's fair to say that Apple wants us all to use MagSafe to charge our iPhones from now on. But that means many of us are going to want to get a fancy stand that will house MagSafe and our Apple Watch charger. Some already exist, but what if you don't like any of them? You build your own, of course.

Or, to be more accurate, you print it.

3D printing is all the rage right now and I'm told you can make some pretty intricate shapes with the latest kit. Turns out you can actually 3D print your own charging stand as well – so long as you provide your own MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charger.

3d Printed Iphone Apple Watch StandSource: aheath10

You can find everything you need on Thingiverse and the images make it look pretty sturdy. Dare I say it might even look better than some of the commercial offerings you might find? I think I might.

The deets:

  • Stand designed to work with MagsSafe for iPhone and any apple watch charger.
  • Main stand is shown in images and type 2 stand is one which has the centre support in line with the iPhone.
  • The small base needs fixing down by 4 m3 bolts and there is a drill template in that file.
  • The large base is self-supporting.
  • Needs 8x 6mm m3 bolts and 8 m3 inserts to be inserted into the print using a soldering iron.

3d Printed Iphone Apple Watch Stand RearSource: aheath10

I don't have a 3D printer myself but that might be something I need to rectify. Let me know if you try this at home – and I want to see pictures!

Good luck!

