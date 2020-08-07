Nintendo Switch deals don't come around all that often, especially in 2020. Now that most people are practicing social distancing and trying to find ways to stay entertained while at home, the console is much harder to come by at regular price and on store shelves. Of course, you can always run to eBay or Craigslist to buy one, though the expectation is that you'd overpay there with all the resellers trying to make a dime off the current situation. Walmart is switching up expectations and offering deals that show exactly why you shouldn't trust the first price you see — even at a retailer of this size.

At a regular price of $299.99, the Nintendo Switch was designed to be an affordable console that kids and adults alike could play at home or on-the-go. However, with Walmart's recent "deal", you'd be paying $60 more for a refurbished model of the console that's been used before. Our sister site Thrifter loves refurbished products in general, but that's partially because you expect a discount when buying refurbished — not a markup.