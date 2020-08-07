Nintendo Switch deals don't come around all that often, especially in 2020. Now that most people are practicing social distancing and trying to find ways to stay entertained while at home, the console is much harder to come by at regular price and on store shelves. Of course, you can always run to eBay or Craigslist to buy one, though the expectation is that you'd overpay there with all the resellers trying to make a dime off the current situation. Walmart is switching up expectations and offering deals that show exactly why you shouldn't trust the first price you see — even at a retailer of this size.
At a regular price of $299.99, the Nintendo Switch was designed to be an affordable console that kids and adults alike could play at home or on-the-go. However, with Walmart's recent "deal", you'd be paying $60 more for a refurbished model of the console that's been used before. Our sister site Thrifter loves refurbished products in general, but that's partially because you expect a discount when buying refurbished — not a markup.
Nintendo Switch deals
Looking for a Nintendo Switch today? We have a whole guide on the best deals available right now.
While Amazon's Prime Day has been pushed from its usual summer date to an unknown day in October, we do expect to see Amazon offer limited stock of the console on that day. If you're not a Prime member already, you can start a free 30-day trial to see how the service is without paying a cent.
If you're looking to buy the Nintendo Switch today, you're in luck. Target has limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite available right now in Turquoise, which you can score for as low as $189.99 using a RedCard. On the other hand, Sam's Club has a Nintendo Switch Mario bundle on sale currently for $349.98 while supplies last, though you will need a Sam's Club membership to purchase.
