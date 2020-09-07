Have you started something and then very much wish you hadn't? That's the feeling that was likely going through Relay FM co-founder and friend of iMore, Stephen Hacket when he decided to install his Mac Pro wheels. On stream. In front of everyone. Without the right tools.

Of course, he didn't know he didn't have the right tools until he started and despite Apple including the snappily-named "4-mm (1/4-inch) hex bit" in the box, that wasn't all it took. By the time Stephen had finished, there was an unholy combination of what seemed to be 52 different tools involved in the task. But he managed it. And it was surprisingly interesting to watch.