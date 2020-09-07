What you need to know
- You can buy $700 wheels for Apple's Mac Pro.
- Stephen Hacket installed his live.
- And it even the screws needed dongles.
Have you started something and then very much wish you hadn't? That's the feeling that was likely going through Relay FM co-founder and friend of iMore, Stephen Hacket when he decided to install his Mac Pro wheels. On stream. In front of everyone. Without the right tools.
Of course, he didn't know he didn't have the right tools until he started and despite Apple including the snappily-named "4-mm (1/4-inch) hex bit" in the box, that wasn't all it took. By the time Stephen had finished, there was an unholy combination of what seemed to be 52 different tools involved in the task. But he managed it. And it was surprisingly interesting to watch.
As cool as the video is to watch, this is all really just an excuse for me to point you in the direction of Relay FM's St. Jude fundraiser. Stephen and co-founder Myke Hurley have done this before and raised huge sums – and they're at it again.
Every September, the Relay FM community of podcasters and listeners rallies together to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Relay FM will introduce ways to support St. Jude through entertaining donation challenges and other mini-fundraising events that will culminate in the second annual Relay for St. Jude Podcastathon on September 18th beginning at 2pm Eastern at twitch.tv/relayfm.
And what makes St. Jude's so important? Since you asked:
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
- Your support helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food -- because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
- St. Jude has helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20% when we opened to 80% today. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
That's a good cause if ever there was one. Relay FM wants to raise at least $315,000 during the month of September. Let's make sure they do it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple could ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first, rest later
Supply chain sources claim Apple's 6.1-inch iPhones are coming first with the others following later.
The Withings ScanWatch packs ECG, Sp02 features, and 30-day battery life
The smartwatch market continues to grow and the latest from Withings is all about keeping you healthy.
Is it just me or does it feel like Nintendo is ripping us off?
I absolutely love Nintendo games, but I don't like the way Nintendo does things. Just take a look at the recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars release.
Store digital camera memories on one of our favorite SD cards
Digital cameras are some of our favorite tools, but they require an SD card to hold your photos. We have a roundup of this year's best SD cards for digital cameras.