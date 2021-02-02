As reported by 9to5Mac, those who have wanted to play all of the audio from their Mac to a pair of HomePods are finally about to have their day. The macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released today finally allows users to set stereo-paired HomePods as the default sound output for their Mac.

While customers have been able to set a pair of HomePods as a stereo option within certain pieces of Apple's software itself, this will be the first time that it can be set system-wide.