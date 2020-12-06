The excellent Sticky Widgets – an app that I use to keep important notes on my Home screen – has been updated to version 2.0 and brings with it some pretty neat improvements.

Top of the pile is support for any color you could want for the background of your note as well as "tons and tons and tons" of new fonts that cover all manner of weights. If you couldn't find a font and color to suit your taste before, you will now.

Beyond that we also have support for iCloud syncing, making it easier than ever to put the same note on multiple devices.

That's not all, either.

The newly updated Sticky Widgets 2.0 is availalbe now from the App Store. It's free with in-app purchases available.