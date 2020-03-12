Coronavirus is everywhere right now, both online and in the real world. The CDC says that if we want to try and prevent picking it up for ourselves we need to start washing our hands for a solid 20 seconds each and every time. This shouldn't be news to anyone, but either way, nobody wants to count to 20, do they? We're supposed to be living in the future, so why not let your Apple Watch do the work instead?

Sure, you could use a timer or the stopwatch to count to 20, but that's no fun is it? What you want is Hand Washing Timer, a free app that has you more than covered on the handwashing timing front.

This is a simple hand washing timer for Apple Watch. - Quick launch using Watch face Complications - Times your hand washing for the CDC recommended 20 seconds. - Plays a tone and gives haptic feedback when washing is complete

Once you've installed the app you can set it as a complication to make it easier and quicker to get a new timer up and running. And if you need to be told how to wash your hands, you're covered – there are instructions in the app, too.

You'll be notified when you're half way through your wash by haptic feedback, and you'll get the same when your 20 seconds are up as well. What more could you possibly want from an app that tells you when you can stop washing your hands?

Nothing. That's what. You can download Hand Washing Timer for free from the App Store now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.