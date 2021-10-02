Store advertises M1X MacBook Pro 2021 using concept renders

A Paraguay store has started advertising Apple's rumored mini-LED MacBook Pro using a concept created by someone on Twitter.

The frankly hilarious episode was highlighted by Ian Zelbo, also known as RendersbyIan. Zelbo is known for his work in the Apple community, often partnering with Jon Prosser to give us unique looks at upcoming devices like the iPhone 14 and a rumored new MacBook Air.

Was just sent this.

Yes that is my render on a billboard… pic.twitter.com/UpdTGxYsaJ — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) September 30, 2021

Shopping China Importados, an outlet in Paraguay, has a billboard featuring the "MacBook Pro 2021", which it says is "Supercharged by the Apple M1X Chip." One commenter noted the store was well-known in the country and that this isn't the first time this has happened.

Obviously, the store doesn't have any such device on their website because it doesn't exist... yet. Multiple rumors indicate Apple will debut an exciting new MacBook Pro later this year. It is expected to feature a redesigned chassis, the return of some ports like HDMI and the SD card slot, and a fresh new mini-LED display like the one debuted in the M1 iPad Pro (2021) earlier this year.

According to reports, new Apple silicon (M1X) is on the way and could deliver massive performance boosts. From a massive leak at the start of the year:

A new report claims Apple's next MacBook Pro will feature a 10-core Apple silicon chip and support up to 64GB of RAM. From Bloomberg: ... Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They'll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.

Apple's next best MacBook is likely going to make an appearance before the end of the year, but it definitely isn't already on sale in Paraguay. We promise.