New data from Strategy Analytics indicates that the global smartwatch market increased significantly in the last year. According to the data, the market grew a whopping 47% annually with 18 million units shipping in the second quarter of 2021 alone. Apple Watch remained the dominant smartwatch, still commanding 52% of the market.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, estimates that Apple shipped 9.5 million Apple Watches in the second quarter of 2021, a 46% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

"Apple's global smartwatch marketshare is holding steady around the 52 percent level. Apple still owns half the market and is keeping rivals at bay. Apple Watch Series 6 today is by far the world's most popular smartwatch model, due to its blend of sleek design, good usability on a small screen, and a growing portfolio of health and fitness apps."

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said that global smartwatch shipments grew to 18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, the fastest growth rate in the last three years.

"Smartwatch growth is back to pre-pandemic levels. Online sales of fitness-led devices that help to support personal healthcare remain popular and are the main driver of the smartwatch boom."

Neil Mawston also added that the Apple Watch Series 7 would be "slated for September or October, and rumored to contain a larger display that will enhance further the app experience."

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 this fall, potentially alongside the iPhone 13 at a virtual event on September 14.