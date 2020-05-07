A report from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple now holds a 55% share of the smartwatch.

In a press release the firm noted:

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the first quarter of 2020. Apple Watch maintained first position with 55 percent global smartwatch marketshare, while Samsung held second place, and Garmin rose to third. Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, "Global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually from 11.4 million units in Q1 2019 to 13.7 million in Q1 2020. Despite considerable headwinds from the Covid-19 scare, global demand for smartwatches continued to grow. Smartwatches are selling well through online retail channels, while many consumers have been using smartwatches to monitor their health and fitness during virus lockdown."

According to Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped 7.6 million units of Apple Watch worldwide in 1Q20, up 23 percent year on year. As a result, Apple's market share has grown slightly from 54% to 55%. The next closest competitor, Samsung, shipped only 1.9 million units and holds a 14% market share.

The report notes that Strategy Analytics expects global smartwatch shipments "to slow sharply in the second quarter of 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", noting that sales in Europe and the US have been hit by the virus.

Recently, a leak suggested that Apple's next Watch could include sleep tracking and mental health monitoring.