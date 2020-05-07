What you need to know
- Apple Watch now holds a 55% share of the smartwatch market.
- That's according to Strategy Analytics.
- Apple reportedly shipped 7.6 million units in Q1 2020.
A report from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple now holds a 55% share of the smartwatch.
In a press release the firm noted:
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the first quarter of 2020. Apple Watch maintained first position with 55 percent global smartwatch marketshare, while Samsung held second place, and Garmin rose to third.
Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, "Global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually from 11.4 million units in Q1 2019 to 13.7 million in Q1 2020. Despite considerable headwinds from the Covid-19 scare, global demand for smartwatches continued to grow. Smartwatches are selling well through online retail channels, while many consumers have been using smartwatches to monitor their health and fitness during virus lockdown."
According to Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped 7.6 million units of Apple Watch worldwide in 1Q20, up 23 percent year on year. As a result, Apple's market share has grown slightly from 54% to 55%. The next closest competitor, Samsung, shipped only 1.9 million units and holds a 14% market share.
The report notes that Strategy Analytics expects global smartwatch shipments "to slow sharply in the second quarter of 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", noting that sales in Europe and the US have been hit by the virus.
Recently, a leak suggested that Apple's next Watch could include sleep tracking and mental health monitoring.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Stores reopen in Australia with masks and temperature checks
Apple Stores across Australia are now reopening after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Sonos Arc has Dolby Atmos, arrives June 10 for $799
The Sonos Arc promises to be a big upgrade for home theater enthusiasts who love their Playbar but require more modern connectivity and audio standards from their TVs.
Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels get the same unboxing treatment as an iPhone
Apple's $699 wheels cost as much as an iPhone 11. And the box is just as great.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.