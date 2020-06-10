Strava is today announcing a brand feature called Local Legends, which measures consistency and commitment to a segment, rather than speed.

The feature is "a new, inclusive way for Strava Summit subscribers to compete on local segments", focusing on "consistency and commitment", rather than an athlete's speed. To become a Local Legend, you need to record the most number of efforts on a segment over the course of a 90-day rolling period. So rather than being rewarded for the fastest time, you'll be rewarded for cycling or running the same route regularly. The Local Legend for a particular segment gets a "Laurel Crown" reward and will remain the Local Legend until someone else records more segment efforts.