What you need to know
- Strava has re-enabled syncing with Apple Health.
- The company says that it had made a change to prevent duplicate activity uploads from posting to Strava.
- However, it has undone the change after it meant users were unable to sync their Strava data with Apple Health and their Apple Watch activity tracking.
Just 24 hours after switching off syncing with Apple Health and devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch, Strava says it has re-enabled the feature after listening to feedback from its community.
As reported by Pocket-Lint, Strava turned off the feature on Tuesday, disabling syncing of activities recorded through its app on third-party devices with Apple Health. That meant that Strava users operating on with devices made by Garmin and others, or Peloton, could no longer sync their data with Apple Health. From Tuesday:
But while data will sync from the Strava app on your iPhone over to Apple Health, there's a new position with third-party devices:
"Strava will send data to Health such as route information, activity type, distance, time, and calories automatically. Please be aware that activities recorded from third-party devices (Garmin, Zwift, Wahoo, Peloton, etc.) will not sync to Health."
As the report notes the strange change was made abruptly and without reason=.
Now, Strava says that it was trying to prevent duplicate activity uploads, but after listening to feedback from its community, has undone the change:
Speaking to Pocket-lint, a Strava spokesperson stated: "Our attempt to prevent duplicate activity uploads from posting to Strava created unintended consequences for our athlete community. After listening to their feedback and assessing the situation we have decided to turn syncing back on for third-party applications to Apple Health."
The u-turn means users of devices like the Apple Watch Series 7 are once again able to close their rings and see all their workout data in one place.
