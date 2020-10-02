What you need to know
- Stream is a cool new RSS reader designed for those who value simplicity.
- There is no read state. No services.
- Think of it as Twitter but with news feeds.
There are tons of great RSS readers already available for iPhone but they all have one thing in common – they manage to make reading news a chore at times. Unread counts, badges, unread states. Stream doesn't have any of that, and it's better for it. It's RSS like it used to be back in the day.
Stream is different from other RSS readers because it puts all of your feeds into a "river of news" just like RSS was intended to be. Articles appear in a scrollable list, similar to a Twitter timeline, waiting to be read. If you don't read them, the move down the stream. Eventually, they're gone. And that's just fine.
Stream is a different take on feed readers. It displays your feeds in a timeline, similar to Twitter.
Stream doesn't maintain a read/unread count because life is too short to stress over that kind of stuff.
That sounds like just the ticket, especially for those of us who find keeping up on the constant firehose of news impossible to keep up with. Stream gives you permission to not keep up with the news and it's surprisingly liberating.
Dave Winer, the man behind RSS, calls this idea a River of News. Stream is a mobile River of News. You have full control over what you subscribe to. It's all decentralized so you don't rely on a service to collect your feeds.
What's better, Stream is available for free and you can download it from the App Store now. Get it, try it. See what RSS used to be like before Feedly and co got involved.
Who knows. You might like it!
