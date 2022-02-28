A stunning new Apple Watch face concept shows how people are spending their time based on the content of their calendars.

As we await the announcement of watchOS 9 at this year's WWDC event in June, not to mention the Apple Watch Series 8 launch later this year, one hope is that Apple will finally allow third-party watch faces to be offered. People have been creating concepts of new watch faces for years and the latest imagines what could be done with a face that changes based on the time we spend doing things.

Created by designer Fons Mans, the Planning View watch face shows an analog clock for the time with the bulk of the face made up of sections that show how we're spending time. Those sections use our calendar entries to get a feel for timescales while the current time block is displayed front and center. There's also space for four small complications — one in each corner.

Here's how Mans describes the watch face concept:

Apple Watch face concept — Planning view Showing how your upcoming 12 hours are arranged

Current 'timeblock' is highlighted

Icons are linked to your different calendars, so you can see how much time you spend on different projects

While Apple doesn't currently offer custom watch faces in watchOS 8 software or the Apple Watch Series 7 hardware, there is always hope that something will change in the future. Apple is likely to announce the Apple Watch software for 2022 in June and while new health capabilities are always welcome, the addition of support for third-party watch faces is undoubtedly high on many people's wishlists.

v2 - Current time block highlighted & more context.

Thanks for the feedback @mischainc 👊 pic.twitter.com/4KdfqfLN1z — Fons Mans (@FonsMans) February 26, 2022

I know I'd love to see what talented developers and designers could come up with if they were given free rein over how our watches looked and functioned! That would absolutely be the best Apple Watch feature added this year, that's for sure.