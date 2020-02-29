A UK student who thought he was buying a MacBook Pro and three iPhones was actually tricked into spending £1,200 ($1,500) on two bottles of lemonade.

According to Express and Star: Dre Twenti, from Tipton in the Midlands, says he and his girlfriend were approached by a stranger in the street, who asked him if he'd like to buy a laptop.

He says:

"I was asked if I'd like to buy a laptop which I thought was dodgy but still went and had a peek, it was a Apple Mac Pro. "He also had few other items so I asked to take a look – three iPhone 11s. "He showed me all the receipts which were brought from Liverpool Apple store, now I just had to withdraw the money.

Twenti paid about £700 cash and made up the rest in purchases from a local sports outlet. He continues:

"Got back to his car and we were greeted by an accomplice. He told me to check the items again which I did. "So I proceeded to count the money as he passed the bag to my partner supposedly carrying the items.

When he got home, Twenti opened his back to find two bottles of lemonade and some cardboard. Devastated, he took to Facebook to share how he had been scammed:

I'll honestly put my hands up and say it was a lesson learnt but an expensive one, they must of switched bags. "This was done professionally. He seemed genuine. So don't be fooled. Because I was. But that will only ever happen to me once."

So there you have it. If you're in the hunt for a new device from Apple, probably best not to buy it from a stranger in the street. And remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.