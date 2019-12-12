An Iowa student may have been saved by Siri, after using it to call 911 when his car left the road and ended up in the icy Winnebago River.

As reported by KIMT3 Gael Salcedo, 18, was driving to classes when he came across a patch of ice on the road. He lost control of his car, and whilst he managed to avoid oncoming traffic, he couldn't avoid plunging into the icy waters of the Winnebago River.