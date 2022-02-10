Apple has long been rumored to have plans to launch a foldable iPhone and it'll have a winner if it's anything like this new iPhone Air concept.

Created by ADR Studio and posted to YouTube, this concept shows the kind of foldable iPhone that would surely be hard to refuse even for the most anti-foldable iPhone user. The concept calls for a portless design and features Apple silicon in the form of the M1 chip.

Really, words are never going to do this thing justice. Just watch the video and prepare to be wowed.