If Apple's long-awaited iMac refresh looks anything like this, I'm so in. Alas, few if any of these design traits or features are likely to come to fruition in the form of an iMac. Although some might make a future iMac Pro. Maybe.

You know you're in for a treat when you see a 28-inch display – that has a look of Pro Display XDR about it – with a Face ID camera at the top of it. Things get even better when creator "the Hacker 34" shares the specifications on offer, too.

The uncompromised Mac. Introducing the all new iMac 2020. It starts with an all new design, bezeless massive 23 or 28" 5K Retina Display (upto 600 nits brightness), top notch internals (upto 10th Gen Intel Core i9 and Radeon Pro Vega 56), ultra fast IO (upto 64GB DDR4 ram and 4TB NVMe SSD), most secure Mac ever with Face ID, new 1080P TrueDepth camera with Animoji, running the latest macOS 10.17 out of the box and even more...

And then there's the bombshell at the end of the video. Speaking of which: