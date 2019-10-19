What you need to know
- Twitch users on iOS can now subscribe directly within the app.
- Subscription is bought through iOS Sub Tokens, redeemable for a one-month tier 1 subscription.
- Because Apple takes 30% of digital revenue, these cost $5.99 so that streamers don't lose money.
Twich has rolled out subscriptions to users of its service on iOS, however the pricing could leave a sour taste in the mouth of users.
Twitch announced the launch of the feature on its blog yesterday, after the feature was revealed at TwichCon San Diego.
As per the release:
Until now, viewers on iOS weren't able to subscribe to their favorite channels from the Twitch mobile app. That changes today with the launch of iOS Sub Tokens. Starting NOW, viewers on iOS can subscribe to any Partner or Affiliate channel directly from the Twitch iOS app.
Subscriptions on iOS work a little differently than on desktop, so here's everything you need to know:Viewers can purchase iOS Sub Tokens through the Twitch app. Each token can be redeemed for a one-month Tier 1 subscription. You can extend your subscription by redeeming more tokens up to 12 at one time or by purchasing more tokens to redeem later. These Sub Tokens can be redeemed on any Affiliate or Partner channel that offer Tier 1 subscriptions, and they offer the same benefits as if you subscribed on desktop: sub badges, subscriber emotes, ad-free viewing, sub-only chat—all of it.
Now, this all sounds fine, but there's a catch. As The Verge notes, because Apple takes 30% of digital revenue that comes through its App Store, the price of the subscription is $5.99. That's $1 more than the monthly service for users on other platforms. Twitch says that this is to ensure that streamers earn similar revenue from iOS users compared to other platforms.
Perhaps the only solace for iOS users is that through October you'll be able to buy 2 Sub Tokens at the reduced price of $8.99, a limited offer that ends October 31 at 11:59 PST.