What you need to know
- Twelve South just announced a new MacBook carry case.
- The new case is designed for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
- Its water-resistant and quilted.
Twelve South has made some great accessories in the past and the next off the production line comes in the form of a new protective carry case for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air – SuitCase.
It isn't made out of suits. Sad times.
I'm going to let Twelve South off, though, but only because it looks like they've made another pretty cool accessory.
SuitCase for MacBook is a handsome, quilted, hard case enveloped in a premium water-resistant twill. Beyond the elegant exterior is a thermoform shell that securely protects your MacBook. When all you need is your MacBook for an off-site meeting, SuitCase is the ultimate shuttle. An innovative suspension system lets you work on your MacBook while it sits safely inside the case. Thanks to a slim design and recessing leather handle, it's no problem slipping SuitCase into your work bag or backpack. Carry your MacBook in style.
With dual weather-resistant zippers and the ability to work while your notebook is still inside the case, this thing could be popular among those who like to work from coffee shops and whatnot. I'd have liked to see colors other than gray, but there we go.
You can order a SuitCase of your own, from Twelve South, right now. Pricing starts at $69.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You've Got Mail: CASETiFY x USPS offers up iPhone cases, watch bands, more
CASETiFY has a history of running collabs and the latest is aimed at supporting the USPS.
These amazing Among Us-style iOS 14 app icons are anything but sus
Icon packs are becoming all the rage right now and now there's a pack that helps you declare your love of the excellent Among Us game.
October iPhone 12 event to be announced today, says Jon Prosser
According to the latest rumors, Apple could announce its expected iPhone 12 event today. The event is expected to take place on October 13.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.