Twelve South has made some great accessories in the past and the next off the production line comes in the form of a new protective carry case for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air – SuitCase.

I'm going to let Twelve South off, though, but only because it looks like they've made another pretty cool accessory.

SuitCase for MacBook is a handsome, quilted, hard case enveloped in a premium water-resistant twill. Beyond the elegant exterior is a thermoform shell that securely protects your MacBook. When all you need is your MacBook for an off-site meeting, SuitCase is the ultimate shuttle. An innovative suspension system lets you work on your MacBook while it sits safely inside the case. Thanks to a slim design and recessing leather handle, it's no problem slipping SuitCase into your work bag or backpack. Carry your MacBook in style.

With dual weather-resistant zippers and the ability to work while your notebook is still inside the case, this thing could be popular among those who like to work from coffee shops and whatnot. I'd have liked to see colors other than gray, but there we go.

You can order a SuitCase of your own, from Twelve South, right now. Pricing starts at $69.99.