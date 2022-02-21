Sumbul Desai, MD, Vice President of Health at Apple, joins me during Heart Month to talk about Apple's journey into health, how they design and validate new health features, making health features user and medical professional friends, and balancing family, caregivers, and privacy.

Apple has a lot more to do in the area of health.

Right now, there's no better health-related device from Apple than the Apple Watch. The latest generation, the Apple Watch Series 7, added some handy features like fast charging, a more robust display, and the largest display ever featured on an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch has been coined a "guardian of your health" by many at Apple. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking to taking an ECG, Apple continues to expand the health features of the Apple Watch.

The future for health at Apple continues to expand. From the launch of Apple Fitness+ to rumored inclusions of health features in AirPods, even Tim Cook has said that the greatest contribution the company will make will be in the area of health.