Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion to help Apple Pay users grab some savings over the summer.

The company has announced a number of special offers across a number of retailers. The offers will be available starting today and run through the end of the day on July 1.

Make this summer special. With Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay to get exclusive offers when shopping in apps or on the web, through July 1.

In order to get the offers, you will need to use the code APPLEPAY at checkout. Some of the brands offering a discount include Fanatics, RayBan, and Tommy Hilfiger:

Fanatics: $15 off when you spend $100 or more on select items and use promo code APPLEPAY

RayBan: 35% off any Custom Lab order with promo code APPLEPAY

Reef: 20% off sandals, shoes, and apparel with promo code APPLEPAY

Roxy: 30% off a single item with promo code APPLEPAY

RVCA: 30% off a single item with promo code APPLEPAY

Spin: $5 off your ride with promo code APPLEPAY

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off when you spend $100 or more and use promo code APPLEPAY

Apple says that the offer should be good on the retailer's website or in their app (if they have one). The offers are currently only good to customers in the United States.

Additional terms and conditions may apply. See the applicable partner app or website for details. Partner offers are available in the U.S. only. Offers from featured partners only.

If you've been wanting to pick up some summer clothes, it appears that Apple Pay has your back.