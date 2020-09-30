Super Mario 3D All-Stars brings back three Mario games in one...and with them, a host of familiar old collectibles. None are more notorious than Super Mario Sunshine's Blue Coins, which stumped many a Mario fan back in the GameCube era and now return to confuse us all further.

Blue Coins are scattered throughout Isle Delfino and make for tempting collectibles and a necessary reward for those who want to 100% the game. If you're on the hunt for all Blue Coins in Super Mario Sunshine as a part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, here's the low-down on what you need to know to find them. What are Blue Coins?

Blue Coins are collectibles in Super Mario Sunshine that are intended as rewards for being exceptionally good at exploring, fighting enemies, or finding secrets. They are the same size and shape as Gold Coins but are dark blue colored, and they will prompt you to save your game whenever you find one. Once you've collected one, it will not reappear again. Finding all Blue Coins are necessary for obtaining all Shine Sprites in the game, so while they aren't necessary to finish the game, if you want full completion, you'll need to go after these. What do I do with Blue Coins?

A single Blue Coin on its own doesn't do anything. However, once you collect ten, you can start getting Shine Sprites. Take ten Blue Coins to the boathouse in Delfino Plaza, which is the building that has the Ricco Harbor entrance. Head inside, and talk to the NPC behind the desk. He'll prompt you to trade ten Blue Coins for a Shine Sprite. You can do this up to 24 times total for 24 Shine Sprites in exchange for 240 Blue Coins. What are some tips for finding Blue Coins organically?

In total, there are 240 Blue Coins in Super Mario Sunshine. 20 are located in Delfino Plaza (one is on Delfino Airstrip, which is considered part of Delfino Plaza), and each world off Delfino Plaza has 30 apiece except for Corona Mountain, which only has 10. You will also never find Blue Coins within underground levels (where Shadow Mario takes your FLUDD away). When hunting for all Blue Coins, keep an eye out for the following: NPCs covered in goop. Some (not all!) will offer Blue Coins as a reward for fully cleaning them off

Painted letter "M"s on the sides of walls and structures. Spraying these off will get you a coin

Painted X, O, or triangle. Spraying these off will cause a second X or O elsewhere in the level to spit out a Blue Coin. You'll have a time limit to reach the matching shape before the Coin vanishes, and you have to restart. You can then spray the second shape off the wall for the same thing to happen in reverse for two total Blue coins.

Anything unusual - sometimes Blue Coins are gleaned from spraying down things that look unusual or defeating certain enemies

Plain sight -- many Blue Coins are just sitting out in the open, especially in high places! Where are all the Blue Coins located?

Delfino Airstrip Return to the airstrip after entering Corona Mountain once and use the Turbo Nozzle to blast through the double doors of the building. Spray down the ice for a Blue Coin. Delfino Plaza In the jail on the corner of town close to the fruit markets. The entrance is in the back

In the underground tunnels, enter through the manhole cover near the Pinna Park cannon entrance. Follow the tunnel under the ocean to the island

In the underground tunnels, enter anywhere other than the entrance near Pinna Park and follow the tunnels under the canal running through town. One Blue Coin is in the tunnels beneath the Shine Gate

Still in the tunnels, another Blue Coin can be found above the Shine Gate beneath a lake

Graffiti M: On the tower with the weathervane

Graffiti M: Under a crate on a roof below one of the towers

Graffiti M: Under a crate by the canal beneath of the Shine Gate

Graffiti X: On the Pianta Statue, with the other X appearing on the building near the pier. Two coins.

Fruit Exchange: There are several Piantas around town who will give you a Blue Coin if you deliver them three of the fruit they request. Most of the fruits can be found at the fruit stands near the beach. The first Pianta you're likely to encounter is waiting beside the canal, and she requests bananas. Put three in the basket for the Coin.

Fruit Exchange: To the right of the Shine Gate, a Pianta will request pineapples

Fruit Exchange: To the left of the Shine Gate, a Pianta wants durians, which will have to be kicked to her

Fruit Exchange: Finally, a Pianta on an island off the coast wants coconuts. These grow on the tree on the island.

Blue Bird: Spray down a Blue bird flying around town. Easily found by standing by the pineapple in the Sirena Beach entrance and waiting for it to land.

Blue Bird: Same as above, tends to land more often to the left of the Shine Gate

Once you unlock Gelato Beach, a Pianta will run up and down the fruit market on fire. Dowse the fire to get the coin.

Once you unlock Yoshi, use him to spray the orange goo off the window of one of the towers in the plaza. Enter the window for a coin

Again with Yoshi, find more orange goop on a tower near the Pinna Park cannon. Enter for the coin

With the Turbo Nozzle, head toward the stone pillars in the ocean past the lighthouse. Bust through the doors in the base of one of the pillars for a coin. Bianco Hills

All episodes Follow the stream at the end of the path you start on up toward the village. It's underwater, right in front of the gate at the end of the stream

A Blue Coin appears in different spots in the lake from episode to episode, always underwater. In Episode 1, you can find it near the platforms that cross beneath the bridge to the windmill on the right. Easily spotted from the bridge.

Floating in the air near a windmill in the village

Sitting in an alcove in the village building that has two towers on top

Spray the alcoves on the house with the balcony near the stream. One gives a gold coin, the other a Blue Coin

Spray the small windmill standing in the river on the lake side to make the blade go faster until a coin pops out

Spray the spire behind the big lake windmill

Graffiti M: On the wall by the water wheel, village side

Graffiti M: On the top of the wall near the water wheel

Graffiti M: On the back of the building with two towers in the village

Graffiti M: Climb the big lake windmill; this is on the base of the section where the windmill itself starts

Graffiti X: On the lake side of the wall, and in an alcove on the village side of the wall (where a second wall wraps around). Two Coins. Episode-dependent Episode 3 and after: On a ledge to the right of the gate at the end of the stream in the village

Episode 3 and after: Above the small windmill to the left of the big lake windmill

Episode 3 and after: Spray the top of the tree closest to the water wheel on the lake side until a coin pops out

Episode 3 and after: Clean off a Pianta covered in goop. Location changes each episode -- he's on the road to the Windmill in Episode 3

Episode 3 and after: Defeat a Pokey on top of the big lake windmill

Episode 4 and after: Defeat a Pokey on the leftmost ledge where the lake and the river meet

Episode 4 and after: Under the bridge leading to the big lake windmill

Episode 5 and after: On top of a platform that's up on the cliff above the village where you meet Petey Piranha in Episode 5

Episode 5 and after: Wash off another Pianta who appears on a circular platform at the end of the wall

Episode 6 and after: A Blue Coin appears in the lake to the left of the big windmill

Episode 6 and after: Next to the small windmill near the cliff in the village, floating in the air

Episode 6 and after: Spray the spire in the gap between the fence on the clifftop and the area where Petey Piranha first appeared in Episode 5. Use the clouds to reach it

Episode 6 and after: Spray the blue bird flying around the village side

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti O: On the back of the building with two towers, and on the back of the village building with a tall windmill on top. Two coins.

Episode 8: Use Yoshi to eat a blue butterfly in the village

Episode 8: Use Yoshi to spray down the beehive in the trees nearest the lake, then eat all the bees. The last bee will turn into a Blue Coin. Ricco Harbor

All episodes In the water under the orange arrow platform

In the air above the water near the red flags

On the platforms next to Ricco Tower

Well above Ricco Tower -- requires Rocket Nozzle

Above the centerpiece of the fountain

On top of the crane nearest the ship

On the lower catwalks, near a crane

On the middle segment of catwalks, out over the water

Beneath the catwalks, part of a column of coins beneath a beam

Ground pound the crate next to the tower

Spray the wall near Ricco Tower to reveal a blue Shine icon, which will give a coin

Graffiti M: On the right side of the building to your left at the start

Graffiti M: Above the building to your left at the start on the wall

Graffiti M: On the left side of the ship next to the start

Graffiti M: On the front of a building near the fountain

Graffiti M: On the wall above the buildings on the far side of the harbor

Graffiti M: On top of one of the ocean platforms far from the start

Graffiti M: On a ledge on a cliff on the far side of Ricco Harbor

Graffiti X: On the side of Ricco Tower, and on the front of one of the buildings on the far side of the harbor. Turbo Nozzle required. Two Coins. Episode-dependent Episode 1 only: Graffiti M: On the ground on the ship near the start; might be covered with ink

Episode 1 only: Spray the propeller to raise the ship all the way

Episode 1 only: Graffiti M: On the ground next to the tower

Episode 2 only: Above the water in the trail of coins leading to the Blooper race

Episode 3 and after: Defeat the spiders crawling on the ship

Episode 3 and after: There are two total spiders (a third in some episodes but the third does not drop anything), one Blue Coin from each

Episode 3 and after: Defeat the spider crawling on the wall near Ricco Tower

Episode 4 and after: Defeat the Blooper inside the cage that held the Shine Sprite in Episode 3

Episode 6 and after: Spray the fish baskets in the middle of the fish market area

Episode 8: Use Yoshi to eat the blue butterflies in the market Gelato Beach

All episodes On the island with the palm trees, on top of the tallest tree

On the island with the palm trees, hop on the swing and use the spray nozzle to swing it to get the coin at the peak of the swing

In the sand cabana, on the ceiling

In the water beneath the surf cabana

Behind a rocky crag near the end of the path to the theatre at the top of the hill

Hovering high above a tower near the solar panels

On top of one of the posts holding up the bouncy wires in the upper area

On top of the highest bouncy wire, as part of a stack of coins

Spray the blue bird flying around the beach, will eventually land at the amphitheater

Same as above, there are two birds

Drop a fruit into the blender from the roof of the surf cabana

Graffiti M: On the wall on a ledge near the roof of the sand cabana

Graffiti triangle: On a cliff face on the end of the beach, and on a cliff face on the opposite end of the beach. Two Coins. Episode-dependent All episodes except 3 and 5: Underwater in the ocean behind you when you start, on the side of the island with three trees

All episodes except 3 and 5: Also underwater, out in the deep water off the peninsula

All episodes except 3 and 5: In a school of fish around the palm tree island and the reef

All episodes except 3 and 5: Same as above, there are two schools with Blue Coin fish. Both of these are mobile

All episodes except 3: Spray around the main beach to the left of the start until you see sparks indicating something in the sand. Spray to reveal a Blue Shine icon and a Blue Coin

All episodes except 3: Same as above, but spray on the main beach to the left of the peninsula

All episodes except 3: Same as above, on the beach to the right when you leave the surf cabana

All episodes except 3 and 5: Same as above, middle of the peninsula

Episodes 1, 2, and 4 only: Spray the red cataquack to knock it over, then bounce on it for the Blue Coin

Episode 4 only: There are four total Blue Coins available on the Sand Bird. All are on clouds that float by during the level. The bird will circle infinitely, so as long as you don't fall off, you can keep riding it until you get them all.

Episode 5 and after: Spray the lone blue cataquack sleeping in a tree, then bounce on him for the coin

Episode 6 only: Use Yoshi to spray the orange goop near the sand cabana, then spray the dune bud for the Blue Coin

Episode 6 only: Spray the beehive near the tower, then eat all the bees. The last will give a coin Pinna Park

It's worth noting that Pinna Park will only have the beach area accessible during episodes 2 and 4, meaning none of the Blue Coins within the park are accessible during those episodes. All episodes On the beach, spray the sand on the side with the cannon until you see sparkles, indicating something there. Spray the spot for a Blue Shine icon and a Blue Coin. There are two total. Episode-dependent Episode 2 only: Use the purple Bullet Bills to blow up the baskets scattered around the beach. You can collect six total Blue Coins from six different baskets

All episodes except 2 and 4: Inside the beam holding up the pirate ship ramp, accessible from the water

All episodes except 2 and 4: Inside a cage near the pirate ships

All episodes except 2 and 4: On a platform high above the pirate ships

All episodes except 2 and 4: On a corner of the structure holding up the pirate ships

All episodes except 2 and 4: Hovering above the pirate ships

All episodes except 2 and 4: Across the bridge leading to the roller coaster, on a ledge behind the ride

All episodes except 2 and 4: Spray the green clam shell on the clam ride, there's a Blue coin inside.

All episodes except 2 and 4: Defeat the biggest Stu enemy in the giant tower of Stus walking around the park

All episodes except 2 and 4: Blue birds fly around the park. Spray them for a Blue Coin. There are two total.

All episodes except 2 and 4: M Graffiti: On the side of the orange archway in the park

All episodes except 2 and 4: M Graffiti: Up high on a wall near the fountain in the park

All episodes except 2 and 4: M Graffiti: Behind the pool in the park, on a wall

All episodes except 2 and 4: X Graffiti: On the wall between the pirate ships and the pool, and on a tree-shaped like a big Pianta head. Two coins.

All episodes except 2 and 4: O Graffiti: On top of the Ferris wheel, on either side. Two Coins.

All episodes except 2 and 4: Triangle graffiti: On a ledge above the pirate ships, and on a wall near the base of the Ferris wheel. Two Coins.

All episodes, but only after clearing Episode 5: Use Yoshi on the beach to eat two blue butterflies for a Blue Coin apiece

Episode 6 only: Use Yoshi to eat a blue butterfly near the Yoshi-go-round for a Blue Coin Sirena Beach

As with Pinna Park, Sirena Beach consists of a few separate areas, some of which are inaccessible in certain episodes. There are Blue Coins located on the beach, in the hotel, and in the casino, so you'll need to be mindful of what is open and when as you're looking for these. All episodes Underwater in the ocean off the left side of the beach Episode-dependent Episode 2 and after: Under the beach cabana's roof

Episode 2 and after: Spray the small sign on the beach in front of the lawn chairs

Episode 2 and after: Spray the second torch from the left outside the hotel

Episode 2 and after: Water the flowers in front of the fountain on the right behind the hotel

Episode 2 and after: Outside, behind the hotel, on a ledge

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti M: On a wall behind the cabana on the right outside of the hotel

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti M: In the hotel, on the wall near the pool and stairwell

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti M: On a wall in one of the hotel room accessible from the attic

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti X: On a wall in one of the hotel hallways, and on a wall in a different hallway on the next floor near the stairs. Two Coins.

Episode 7 and after: Graffiti triangle: In the lobby across from the front desk, and in one of the hallways above

Episodes 4 and 5 only: In the casino, spray the flame on the right of the far wall

Episodes 4 and 5 only: Play the (regular-sized, not giant) slot machine in the casino on the left side by ground pounding the stool.

Episode 5 only: Graffiti M: In the casino, right over the entrance

Episodes 1 and 6 only: Clean the Noki couple standing either by the cabana or by the lawn chairs for two Blue Coins.

Episode 6 only: Another Noki couple covered in goop are on the left side near the cabana. Two coins from this.

All episodes except 1, 2, 3, and 6: Break the box near the doorway of one of the hotel rooms.

All episodes except 1, 2, 3, and 6: Defeat the Boo wandering around in the attic

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: Sitting in the open in one of the hotel rooms, accessible via busting through a cracked tile in the floor of the upstairs maze

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: Also sitting in the open in a room, accessible from a room with a bad sketch of a Boo on the wall. Spray it to gain access

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: In the hotel room with the Boo poster, spray the empty shelves

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: Another in the open in a room, past a door blocked by a Sleepy Boo

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: In one of the hotel rooms, spray a mirror above the bed

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: Spray the skylight on the upper floor

All episodes except 1, 2, and 6: Up in the attic within the Boo-infested maze at a dead end

All episodes except 1 and 6: Spray the light in the corner in the pool room Noki Bay

In Noki Bay Episode 3, you are immediately dumped into a bottle and can't explore the rest of the level, so there are technically no coins available in every single episode, and there are no Blue Coins in episode 3 at all. This is also one of the more difficult episodes to explain coin locations, as many of these coins are hidden in the ruins on the cliff face, which has several alcoves, secret passages, and hidden entrances. Additionally, while many of these coins are available or at least visible in any episode, some of them are only accessible via the Rocket Nozzle or are much easier to access in later episodes due to certain elements of the ruins or the ocean changing between episodes. If you're struggling to find all the Blue Coins, try doing another pass through the ruins in a later episode, while spraying around as you go to make sure you haven't missed any hidden entrances, alcoves, or mazes. Most episodes, recommended episode 6 and after Underwater, near the bottom of the waterfall -- follow the trail of yellow coins

Floating just above the water near the start

Floating just above the water out in the ocean off the left side of the cliffs

In an alcove on the right-hand side of the cliff ruins, directly above the rocket nozzle

From the coin above, use the rocket nozzle to follow a trail of coins in the air with a Blue Coin at the very top. This coin exists in every episode, but the Rocket Nozzle isn't present in episodes 5, 7, and 8

In an alcove under the long ledge at the top of the waterfall (where the Turbo Nozzle appears)

In an area of the ruins near the top with a bunch of square panels, spray the upper-right panel for a Blue Coin

Similarly to above, spray the lower-left panel for another Blue Coin

From the area where the Golden Bird is, drop down the cliff and land on the ledge, revealing a secret alcove with a Blue Coin. You may have to spray the door or the opening to make it appear.

From the above Blue Coin, drop down the cliff face again to another ledge and spray the top panel for a Blue Coin.

Spray the portion of the ruins that reveals a long, vertical passage. Wall kick up the very top, then head left through the hidden passage. At the end, hover around the side of the cliff down and to the right to see two Blue Coins in two alcoves on the wall.

From above, return to the end of the secret passage you came out of and continue down the next passage to the left. Spray the panel on the upper left of the section you come out on for another Blue Coin.

Jump off the cliff you're on for the Blue Coin just above and head around to the right and you'll see another Blue Coin in another ruins alcove.

Again from the long, vertical passage from before, head through the secret passage to the right at the top. The Blue Coin is at the end of the passage.

In another sprayable alcove of the ruins, accessible by hanging onto a ledge that juts out and scooting across. Spray as much of the wall as possible before going to this one in case you fall.

From the above coin, jump out and hover to spray the wall below, revealing another hidden alcove and another Blue Coin.

From the above coin, cling to the ledge and scoot along the outside as far as you can go, then jump and hover into another alcove on the left, then wall kick your way up for another Blue Coin.

Visible from the top of the big purple shell, in an alcove in the cliff, just hover your way over

From the ruins entrance, head up and left and then drop down. The Blue Coin is on a ledge here.

This is in an alcove above one of the mazes in the ruins. You'll see square alcoves above the maze with coins in them, and you can hover up to it. One has a Blue Coin.

Visible when you reveal the hidden maze in the giant cliff face by spraying the panel

Spray the large vases in Gooper Blooper's ruins hideout -- Two coins.*

Graffiti M: Between the mazes in the ruins, on the wall

Graffiti O: Behind the boathouse, and across the water at the base of the cliffs on the right. Two coins. Episode-dependent Episode 8 only: These are in the deep underwater area where you collect the Red Coins. Two are on the highest pillars, and two are on top of the mid-sized pillars -- for four total. Pianta Village

All episodes On the left side of the village behind a tree, near the small wells

On the top of the trunk of the giant tree by the hot spring

On the left side corner of the village near the entrance, on a ledge accessible by climbing a tree

On the right side of the village, under the bridge over the stream

Follow the stream on the right to a gate for the stream to exit for another Blue Coin

Spray the top of the waterfall (or the hole where the water comes out in the daytime)

Graffiti M: On the cliff right behind you at the start of the level

Graffiti M: On a cliff wall, the one with a tree and a mushroom on top

Graffiti M: On the side of one of the woven wall structures on the left side of the village

Graffiti M: On the underside, on the "ceiling" near a cube square structure on the platforms beneath

Graffiti triangles: On the wall of the hot spring, and on a cliffside to the right of the village (when facing the hot spring) Episode-dependent Episode 3 only: Graffiti M: Underneath the platform next to where you're standing when you pick FLUDD back up

Episode 3 only: Graffiti M: Hidden under the goo just across from the bridge where you start. You'll need to get FLUDD back first.

Episode 3 only: Find and douse the Pianta that's on fire near the end of the stream

Episode 5 only: Spray the beehives in town with Yoshi and eat all the bees. Two coins, one for each beehive completed.

Episode 5 only: On top of a mushroom on the topside of the village, eat all the butterflies with Yoshi -- the last will give you a Blue Coin.

Episode 6 only: The eight adult villagers you rescue during this level will give you a Blue Coin apiece if you talk to them again afterward (the kids give you nothing).

Episode 8 only: Spray the blue bird flying around the town

Episodes 1, 3, 5, and 7: Stand on the golden mushroom, enter first-person POV, and spray the moon

Episodes 1, 3, 5, and 7: Ground pound the nose of the Pianta statue that spews water in the day time

Episodes 2, 4, 6, and 8: Wash the sign near the end of the bridge at the entrance Corona Mountain There are only ten Blue Coins in the single episode of Corona Mountain, rather than 30 as in previous levels. All ten are in plain sight. The first is on the ground just past the 1-Up mushroom, while the rest are over the lava and must be collected while steering the boat. There's no real further trick to this beyond making sure to fill up your water wherever possible and taking your time, so you don't crash the boat. Struggling to find the last Blue Coins? If you still need help finding all Blue Coins or if one wasn't where it was supposed to be, let me know in the comments below! And if you're trying to obtain not just all Blue Coins, but also all 120 Shine Sprites, check out our guide to those as well!