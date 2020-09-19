Super Mario GalaxySource: iMore

Of the three games included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Galaxy is the only one that allows you to play with a friend. The game doesn't have a full-on two-player co-op mode as only one of you will control Mario. However, the game's Co-Star Mode does allow a second player to take control of a blue cursor to collect Star Bits or freeze enemies in Mario's path, much like how player two operates in Super Mario Odyssey.

Working together, the two of you can make your way through each level, gather all of the Stars, and defeat Bowser. Here's how to turn on Co-Star mode in Super Mario Galaxy.

Note for Nintendo Switch Lite owners: If you're playing on the Nintendo Switch Lite, you will need a pair of external Joy-Cons for the two-player mode to work.

Save the Princess together

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Three classic Mario games in one pack

This purchase contains Mario 64, Mario Sunshine, and Mario Galaxy. The last title even allows players to work together in a semi-two-player mode. Have fun collecting Stars and saving Princess Peach from Bowser.

Co-Star Mode: How to turn on the two-player mode in Super Mario Galaxy

  1. While the game is running, press the - Button on the left Joy-Con.

  2. A menu will pop up. Scroll down to Co-Star Mode.

    Super Mario Galaxy Press Minus ButtonSuper Mario Galaxy ControlsSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore and iMore

  3. While on this screen, press A.

  4. Press the SL and SR buttons on both Joy-Cons to activate them.

    Super Mario Galaxy Press ASuper Mario Galaxy Press Sl And SrSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

  5. Now player one needs to press the far right button on their Joy-Con.

  6. Now you'll see a yellow star cursor and a blue star cursor on the screen. Player one controls the blue star cursor while player two controls the yellow one. You'll automatically collect Star Bits by merely hovering over them. Additionally, you can freeze enemies by hovering over them and then pressing the far right button on the Joy-Con.

    Super Mario Galaxy Press Right ButtonSuper Mario Galaxy Two PlayerSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore and iMore

Now you're good to play. Have fun running through the various galaxies and collecting Stars together. I hope you two have a blast.

