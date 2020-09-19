Of the three games included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Galaxy is the only one that allows you to play with a friend. The game doesn't have a full-on two-player co-op mode as only one of you will control Mario. However, the game's Co-Star Mode does allow a second player to take control of a blue cursor to collect Star Bits or freeze enemies in Mario's path, much like how player two operates in Super Mario Odyssey.

Working together, the two of you can make your way through each level, gather all of the Stars, and defeat Bowser. Here's how to turn on Co-Star mode in Super Mario Galaxy.

Note for Nintendo Switch Lite owners: If you're playing on the Nintendo Switch Lite, you will need a pair of external Joy-Cons for the two-player mode to work.