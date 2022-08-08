Best Nintendo Switch games with split screen or couch co-op 2022

If you're stuck at home with kids or even just your partner, a Switch couch co-op game can be a great way to stay busy and relieve some stress. The Nintendo Switch has an excellent selection of options, letting you team up for casual party games or more intense horror and action. Here's a list of the best options to help you socialize without leaving home.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This is the pinnacle of Switch co-op games. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, challenge as many as three other local players using one of over 80 playable characters. This includes every character that has ever been in previous Super Smash games and characters that are new to the Super Smash Bros. series. Learn new moves and techniques to become the ultimate champion. It's a fun and exciting title that will have you on the edge of your seat, as noted in our review.

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi and his gooey doppelganger, Gooigi, need to work together to solve puzzles and capture ghosts as they make their way through a haunted hotel in Luigi's Mansion 3. Will they be able to rescue Princess Peach and Mario from these mischievous poltergeists? You can play on your own or pass a controller to a friend and play together — both are fun, as we found out through our playthrough and review.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

If you haven't picked up Overcooked! or Overcooked! 2 yet, you should pick up Overcooked! All You Can Eat! Our review of this title notes while it isn't as fun solo, it is definitely a top contender in multiplayer play. It comes with the first and second game and includes all of the DLC currently released as well as what's yet to come. There are hundreds of levels and bizarre kitchens to be discovered by you and your sou chefs.

Mario Party Superstars

Relive the classic days of Mario Party from the N64 and GameCube. Five boards and more than 100 minigames from the earliest Mario Party games have been remastered and made for Switch. This board game-style party game is sure to be a hit when you're entertaining. Up to four people can play Mario Party Superstars at once, and as you'll see in our review, this is the best way to play!

Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

When we played Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we noted it as one of the best Switch games for co-op. Up to four family members or friends can race each other. This game allows you to choose between 30 different characters — 14 of which you will need to unlock. It is a great game to play with little kids as it includes a smart steering mode to help them stay on track. In addition to racing, this game also features several mini battle games and provides hours of entertainment.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Purchasing this gives you both the New Super Mario Bros. U and the New Super Luigi U games in one package. You and up to three others can make your way through the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Peach from Bowser. This is the perfect game to play with little kids since playing as either Toadette or Nabbit makes the games significantly easier.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Play some of the most popular dice, card, and board games from around the world with your family and friends on Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. While we played, we noticed some games are meant for solo play while others can host up to four players at a time. Will you beat your friends at Blackjack? Destroy them with Dominoes? You might even fall in love with a new game you've never played before.

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle

This inexpensive bundle gives you seven different arcade-style fighting games in one purchase. Games include Final Fight, Captain Commando, The King of Dragons, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit. Face off against friends and family to determine the best fighter.

Resident Evil Revelations Collection

If you're looking for a classic split-screen cooperative shooter, Resident Evil Revelations 2 is the game for you. Work with a friend to clear rooms of horrific enemies as you make your way through an abandoned prison. This game also features a prominent single-player campaign should you want to play solo. It's perfect for fans of any Resident Evil title.

ARMS

This zany boxing game puts a playful twist on your classic fighting match. You get to choose the character you fight with, as well as the characteristics of your springy arms. When we played ARMS, a favorite feature we shared is how each arena brings unique challenges to add to the fun. Fight against one other player on one Switch or three other players using two Switch consoles.

Mario Tennis Aces

Mario Tennis Aces puts a spin on the traditional tennis game by including cartoony antics and zany obstacles. Choose one of 28 playable Nintendo characters, each with unique moves, as you play with up to three other players. This game also has a solo mode, where you can fight bosses and overcome new challenges with your tennis racket. It's one of the best Mario sports games on Switch!

Puyo Puyo Tetris

This game perfectly combines classic Tetris with Sega's Puyo Puyo puzzle game to create a truly competitive party experience. Choose from several Tetris game variants as you compete with up to three other players. It also features a single-player mode so you can entertain yourself when others aren't available. We reviewed the sequel, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, another great title, so that's also a must-play once you get through the first one!

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

This lighthearted, turn-based multiplayer game has you and up to three other players fighting to protect the Mushroom Kingdom. As you'll see in our review, the only way to play multiplayer is local so it's made to be played together! Choose from eight unique characters and an arsenal of weapons as you battle your way through four new worlds.

Snipperclips: Cut it out, Together!

This simple game premise requires lots of creativity and cooperation as you and one other friend solve puzzles together. Cut each other into the proper shapes to hold items, push buttons, and turn cogs as you make your way through the many levels.

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Wreak havoc in an open world with a friend as you undermine familiar-looking superheroes in LEGO DC Super-Villains. Play as several iconic DC characters, including Joker, Harley Quinn, Cat Woman, Riddler, Scarecrow, and many others. You can also create a brand new villain and play with that character throughout the game.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

Experience the Marvel universe with a friend as you battle enemies and experience silly LEGO moments. This game also features new battle modes, so you can play against up to three other players. It features characters from Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and more. It's one of the best LEGO games on Switch!

LEGO CITY Undercover

Two people play as undercover police officers to track down Rex Fury, a criminal mastermind who has recently escaped prison. This open-world game features an original plot and plenty of humor to keep you and a buddy entertained for hours. You can also play in solo mode.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Fans of Dragon Ball Z can relive key moments from the series as they battle against familiar characters. This game responds to motion controls and allows you to create your own character. Play with another friend locally or add additional Switch consoles to play with up to six local players.

Pokkén Tournament DX

In this game, you and a friend can fight against each other to determine who is really the best Pokémon trainer of them all. The roster includes 21 different Pokémon. Utilize impressive moves and master individual characters in the arena.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

This award-winning game allows gamers to play as Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies as they make their way through several worlds via magical paintings. Work in a team of up to four players or compete against your friends using the Kung Foot tournaments. Either way, it's sure to be loads of fun.

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Take on evil cultists, walking corpses, and all of hell's inhabitants in this four-player, local co-op. It features the Reaper of Souls expansion along with the Rise of the Necromancer pack. We found that this Nintendo version of Diablo 3 is unhindered by being moved to a mobile game platform. It also includes allusions to The Legend of Zelda with a Cucco pet and the ability to change your character's clothes to Ganondorf's armor.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World was originally released on Wii U and got Bowser's Fury added to sweeten the deal, which we gave 4.5 stars! Up to four players can be in Super Mario 3D World at a time, but Bowser's Fury can only have two at a time. Whether you cooperate or compete against your fellow players to the finish line is up to you — or you can do a little of both!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you and one other player fight hordes of monsters to defend Hyrule against Calamity Ganon. We loved the opportunity to fight as Link, Zelda, or any of the four Champions and learn each of their special moves to take out enemies. As you progress through the game, you'll see cutscenes and get a little more history behind the events leading up to the Hyrule you see in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Jackbox Party Pack 8

This crazy party game will have you and your friends and/or family laughing so hard. The party pack comes with five games in one, and all are funny guided party games. You can have many official players and have additional people join in as audience members; all you have to do is login to jackbox.tv from a smartphone or tablet.

Moving Out

Who knew moving could be fun? In Moving Out, you and your crew try to find the best way to move things out. As we found through our testing, you'll have to get creative, so if you think that means throwing a couch out the window, maybe it does! Build up your reputation with up to three additional local players and get moving.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Two classic game franchises go head-to-head in Olympic competition! Choose your character and your sport and win the most events to be crowned the winner of the Olympics. Up to eight players can compete for the gold. If you want to play Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 solo, the story mode is a big highlight of the game, as detailed in our review.

Super Mario Maker 2

Share Super Mario Maker 2 like never before. We call it, "The perfect game for long time Mario lovers and creative gamers alike." Up to four players can work together to build custom courses. Save them online to play them later and play courses made by other players. You can also play multiplayer versus or co-op modes where you get through the side-scrolling world either by trying to get to the end together or trying to be the first there.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Take your favorite Mario characters to the putting green! Two players can play at a time on one system, or bring your players up to four with local wireless and online play with two systems. We love having several game modes to choose from in Mario Golf: Super Rush, so you have your options if you want to be a little more silly with battle golf or prefer to be more serious with standard golf.

Play with me

Compared to other consoles, the Nintendo Switch has a large number of quality local player games. If you're looking for serious competition, we recommend Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Players looking for something they can play with little ones should consider New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. It has kiddie modes that allow anyone of any skill level to play together.

Looking for an action-adventure game that you can play with a buddy? Then you really need to check out Luigi's Mansion 3. Luigi and his gelatinous counterpart, Gooigi, need to work together to solve puzzles and capture ghosts.

If you're seeking some silly fun with food puns and cooperative gameplay galore, try Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This two-in-one game will keep your group playing for hours with plenty of crazy characters, DLC, and cooking fun.

Nintendo and indie developers are constantly creating the best Nintendo Switch games, so we'll keep an eye out and add any must-have couch cooperative games to this list as time goes on.