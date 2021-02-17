Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free Super Mario-themed update on February 25th. This celebrates the Mario franchise's 35th anniversary with new items like the super mushroom and question block along with Mario-themed outfits.

This isn't the first time Super Mario items have come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but these items are centered around the series' 35th anniversary, which took place last year. Your character can now dress up as Mario and Luigi among other iconic characters. You can even place two warp pipes around the island to get from point A to point B quickly, just be careful for Thwomps and Koopa shells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an incredible success story for Nintendo. In the company's latest financial reports we learned that New Horizons has sold a whopping 31 million copies. From seasonal events to other updates, Nintendo continues to support the wildly popular title and it's momentum doesn't look to be stopping anytime soon.