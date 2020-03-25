DigiTimes reports that suppliers are ramping up production of Apple's new Magic keyboard with scissor-switch mechanism despite coronavirus concerns.

According to the report:

Suppliers engaged in the supply chain for Apple's new products featuring its redesigned scissor-switch Magic Keyboard are ramping up production and have seen no cutbacks in the orders despite concerns over the coronavirus, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. Apple's new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros released recently both support the Magic Keyboard, which will become available in May at US$299 for the 11-inch model and US$349 for the 12.9-inch one, the sources noted. Apple's new 13.3-inch MacBook Air is also natively equipped with the Magic Keyboard. So far, Apple has a total of four machines that have used the new keyboard design, said the sources.

Contrary to concern about the epidemic and the impact on both supply and demand of Apple's products, it seems that the demand for tablets and notebooks has actually risen as more people choose to stay at home for both work and study, boosting orders from Apple.

According to the report, Apple has not cut any orders for 2020 from its upstream supply chain. Recently Apple announced a brand new MacBook Air, along with a new iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard with trackpad. Both Apple's new Macbook Air and the new Magic Keyboard feature Apple's revamped scissor mechanism Magic Keyboard, which first debuted in the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.