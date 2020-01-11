What you need to know
- Apple recently announced that January 1, 2020, broke single day App Store spending records.
- iOS users spent a record $386 million in one day, a 20% increase on last year.
- We want to hear from you about how you chose to kick off 2020 in the App Store.
Earlier this week, Apple hailed a "landmark year" for its services in an official press release. It described 2019 as the biggest year for Services in Apple's history, citing great successes for its App Store, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
One of the coolest snippets of news was the revelation that App Store spending saw record highs over the festive period this year, a whopping $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, 16% more than last year. Furthermore, on January 1, 2020, customers broke the record for single-day App Store spending, splurging $386 million!
But the question is, on what? Of course, the New Year is a time for new beginnings, no doubt many of you got hold of new fitness apps, training plans, workout guides and more as you begin your annual fitness push. Perhaps some of you decided to take up a new hobby like photography, or perhaps you've added a new subscription to your ever-growing list...
Whatever it is we want to hear from you! Take a look at our survey down below, and let us know how (and if) you got involved in Apple's record-breaking App Store spend on January 1. If you do, head on down to the comments and let us know what you've invested in, or even better, tell us about something we haven't thought of or mentioned here! We're excited to hear from you, and we'll report back soon with our findings! Who knows, there may be some surprise app, game or service that is driving spending this new year!
Thanks for taking part, and remember to let us know more in the comments below!
Start your day off right, with a tour inside an iPhone battery factory
Popular Youtube channel Strange Parts has taken a tour inside an iPhone battery-making facility.
CES 2020: 5 crazy expensive pieces of tech nobody needs but everybody wants
From massive 8K TVs to waterproof drones to AI-powered washing machines to Alexa-powered Lamborghinis, there was an out-of-reach product for everyone at the show.
The latest Mozilla Firefox update is really, really important
Mozilla Firefox has released a security update so important, even the Department of Homeland Security says you should download it.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.