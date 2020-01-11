Earlier this week, Apple hailed a "landmark year" for its services in an official press release. It described 2019 as the biggest year for Services in Apple's history, citing great successes for its App Store, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

One of the coolest snippets of news was the revelation that App Store spending saw record highs over the festive period this year, a whopping $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, 16% more than last year. Furthermore, on January 1, 2020, customers broke the record for single-day App Store spending, splurging $386 million!

But the question is, on what? Of course, the New Year is a time for new beginnings, no doubt many of you got hold of new fitness apps, training plans, workout guides and more as you begin your annual fitness push. Perhaps some of you decided to take up a new hobby like photography, or perhaps you've added a new subscription to your ever-growing list...

Whatever it is we want to hear from you! Take a look at our survey down below, and let us know how (and if) you got involved in Apple's record-breaking App Store spend on January 1. If you do, head on down to the comments and let us know what you've invested in, or even better, tell us about something we haven't thought of or mentioned here! We're excited to hear from you, and we'll report back soon with our findings! Who knows, there may be some surprise app, game or service that is driving spending this new year!

What apps or games did you buy on New Years Day?

Thanks for taking part, and remember to let us know more in the comments below!