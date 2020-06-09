Following a pair of camera releases just last month, Swann has announced that its latest Wire-Free Security Camera is now available starting today. The latest camera not only includes several smart home staples such as app and voice controls, but it also comes with free face recognition and cloud storage.

"We are proud to announce the release of the new Wire-Free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of low cost of ownership and ease of use," said Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann. "With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera which helps with scaring off intruders or telling a delivery worker where to safely place that all-important delivery. Alternatively, if the camera is indoors, you can utilize it as a perfect way to keep in contact with family or pets."

As its name suggests, the Wire-Free Security Camera is completely wireless, connecting to home networks via Wi-Fi, and it is powered by an internal rechargeable battery that can last up to 3 months. The camera sports an IP65 weather resistance rating, allowing it to be placed both indoors and out, and it records in 1080p HD resolution with an 180 degree ultra-wide field of view. The camera works in conjunction with the Swann Security app, as well as with both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands free viewing on compatible devices.