What you need to know
- Swann has announced the release of a new 1080p wireless smart camera.
- The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera provides free face recognition for up to 10 people.
- Latest camera also includes 7-days of free cloud storage, and a local storage option.
Following a pair of camera releases just last month, Swann has announced that its latest Wire-Free Security Camera is now available starting today. The latest camera not only includes several smart home staples such as app and voice controls, but it also comes with free face recognition and cloud storage.
"We are proud to announce the release of the new Wire-Free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of low cost of ownership and ease of use," said Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann. "With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera which helps with scaring off intruders or telling a delivery worker where to safely place that all-important delivery. Alternatively, if the camera is indoors, you can utilize it as a perfect way to keep in contact with family or pets."
As its name suggests, the Wire-Free Security Camera is completely wireless, connecting to home networks via Wi-Fi, and it is powered by an internal rechargeable battery that can last up to 3 months. The camera sports an IP65 weather resistance rating, allowing it to be placed both indoors and out, and it records in 1080p HD resolution with an 180 degree ultra-wide field of view. The camera works in conjunction with the Swann Security app, as well as with both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands free viewing on compatible devices.
Face recognition technology allows the camera to send notifications or begin recording the moment someone enters its view. Up to 10 faces can be recognized, making it ideal for keeping tabs on when family members arrive home from work or school. Swann's camera also comes with seven days of rolling cloud storage, completely free of charge. For those times where the internet is out, the camera has on-board local storage that can backup up to two days worth of events.
The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is available now for a retail price of $149.99. The camera can be ordered directly from Swann, and will be available at leading online and retail stores. A five camera bundle will also be available through Sam's Club for $499.
