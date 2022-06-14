What you need to know
- WhatsApp has announced a new ability to switch from Android to iOS without losing chats.
- Users can take advantage of the Switch to iOS app and move chat history and data when switching to iPhone.
- Mark Zuckerberg says this is one of the most requested features.
WhatsApp is finally making it easier for people to switch from an Android phone to an iPhone without losing their chat history. In an announcement made via Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that people can now "securely switch between phones" while maintaining end-to-end encryption.
Previously, switching from Android to iPhone meant losing your chat history or relying on third-party apps. Now, that's no longer a requirement with WhatsApp tying into Apple's Move to iOS app which is available via the Google Play Store. WhatsApp outlines the steps to follow in a support document for moving data, and another for moving chat history — you'll want to follow both to get everything moved over.
There are caveats, however. First, you'll need the latest beta version of Android's WhatsApp app which at the time of writing is version 2.22.7.74. On the iPhone side, you'll need iOS 15.5 or later and WhatsApp 2.22.10.70 or newer. They're the main software requirements, alongside that Move to iOS app mentioned earlier.
In his announcement, Zuck said that an easier way to switch from Android to iPhone is a "top requested feature."
We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and now adding Android-->iPhone as well.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with Android users who don't have access to iMessage, but actually switching from Android to iPhone has so far been a pain. With Apple getting ready to announce the iPhone 14 lineup and potentially luring existing Android users over to its camp, this WhatsApp news comes at just the right time. Hopefully the Android version of the app is out of beta by the time September rolls around.
