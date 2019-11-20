What you need to know
- T-Mobile has announced deals for 'Magenta Friday' on November 22.
- T-Mobile customers will be able to score an iPhone "on us" for the whole family.
- It's open to new and existing customers and includes the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR.
T-Mobile has announced its "on us" promotion for 'Magenta Friday', on November 22. According to their press release new and existing customers will be able to get up to four iPhone 11 or iPhone XR devices, paying only the sales tax over the course of 24 months.
Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced even more holiday offers to help customers finish their shopping before things get ca-razy. Starting Magenta Friday, November 22 — a week before Black Friday — T-Mobile customers can score iPhone "on us" for the family! Yep, it's a big ole gift from T-Mobile … after 24 months, customers will have paid only the sales tax for up to FOUR iPhone 11 or iPhone XR … AND, they can still snag offers on iPhone 8, Apple Watch and more.
Starting this Friday, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 11 or iPhone XR "on us" or up to $700 off iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. And, shoppers with more than one iPhone fan on their list, rejoice…T-Mobile customers can score up to FOUR iPhone models "on us" with this deal! PLUS, with Essentials, get four lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $30 per month per line with AutoPay. That means customers can get four lines for $30 per month per line plus taxes and fees AND four iPhone 11 models "on us." Merriment intensifies.
With a new iPhone on Essentials, customers get unlimited texting to more than 210 countries. T-Mobile customers can also get an iPhone 8 "on us", or up to $450 credit toward an iPhone 8 Plus with monthly bill credits, if they activate a new voice line on a qualifying plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. You can also get an Apple Watch Series 3 or 5, and get $200 off a second one. Again, you'll get the money back in monthly bills and you have to join T-Mobile and activate both watches or add a watch line to an existing qualifying plan.
You can read the full press release here. Want to see how this deal stacks up to what other carriers are offering this Black Friday? Why not check out our predictions for what other carriers might have in store this year.
