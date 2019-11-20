Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced even more holiday offers to help customers finish their shopping before things get ca-razy. Starting Magenta Friday, November 22 — a week before Black Friday — T-Mobile customers can score iPhone "on us" for the family! Yep, it's a big ole gift from T-Mobile … after 24 months, customers will have paid only the sales tax for up to FOUR iPhone 11 or iPhone XR … AND, they can still snag offers on iPhone 8, Apple Watch and more.

Starting this Friday, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 11 or iPhone XR "on us" or up to $700 off iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. And, shoppers with more than one iPhone fan on their list, rejoice…T-Mobile customers can score up to FOUR iPhone models "on us" with this deal! PLUS, with Essentials, get four lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $30 per month per line with AutoPay. That means customers can get four lines for $30 per month per line plus taxes and fees AND four iPhone 11 models "on us." Merriment intensifies.