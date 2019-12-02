Today, T-Mobile announced that is has rolled out its 5G network nationwide. The company claims that their 5G network already covers "more than 200 million people and more than 1 million square miles" in the US, with more planning to be added. The technology will reportedly be available to both T-Mobile postpaid and prepaid customers. They celebrated the launch with a new video posted to their YouTube channel:

T-Mobile's CEO John Legere, in true John Legere fashion, hyped T-Mobile's contribution to the 5G era while taking shots at its competitors:

"5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All. While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we're committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey."

The release also pushes the company's plan to merge with Sprint, citing it as a strategic partner to ensure its 5G network reaches the rest of Americans. T-Mobile cites that, "if the merger with Sprint closes, the New T-Mobile will be able to build on this foundation to deliver transformational broad and deep 5G for All."

Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology, claims that T-Mobile's 5G technology will outperform competitors' 5G networks today and into the future: