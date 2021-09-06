What you need to know
- The Taiwan Railways Administration has announced support for Apple Pay when buying tickets.
- Users will be able to pay for tickets via the TRA app instead of entering card details.
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced that it is adding support for Apple Pay to its official iPhone app, making it easier and quicker for people to buy tickets.
Announced via press release and first reported by MacRumors, the TRA says that Apple Pay support will go live tomorrow, September 7. The addition of Apple Pay support is designed to make it more convenient for people to pay for tickets, removing the need to enter card details completely.
Via machine translation:
Passengers can make payments with Apple Pay on the "Taiwan Railway e-Subscribe" through their mobile devices. After passing the verification, the payment procedure will be completed, saving the time and steps of entering a credit card number.
The TRA also announced a new points scheme that will allow travelers to save up to 30% on a rail ticket depending on how many points they collect. Spending 50 yuan gets travelers a point and two points can be redeemed against a discount, the company confirmed via the same press release.
