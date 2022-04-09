Adyen has this week announced that Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone service is coming to customers later this year.

In a press release the company stated:

Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is working with Apple to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone for its U.S. customers later this year. The solution allows Adyen's U.S. customers to use their iPhones to accept contactless payments, without the need to purchase or manage additional hardware or payment terminals. Adyen is working with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, to bring the feature to even more businesses. With Adyen's support, NewStore will pilot the new capability with its customer Vince.

The news means that customers on all of Apple's best iPhones, including the iPhone 13 and as far back as the iPhone XS, can use their iPhone to accept contactless payments without any additional hardware, turning the phone itself into a payment terminal.

Lightspeed Commerce's GM for payments and financial services, Jona Georgiou, said that the provision was "a huge win for our U.S. customers."

Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen said that it made sense to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to its customers, stating it would further streamline the checkout process for shoppers.

Apple announced Tap to Pay back in February through iOS 15. At the time Apple said the feature would "empower millions of merchants across the US, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone."