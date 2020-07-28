Task manager and timer app Due has a new Mac update out and it brings a ton of improvements to an already useful app. You're probably more familiar with the iPhone version of Due, but with this update the Mac version is now very much a first-class citizen on the big screen, too.

Due isn't a task manager in the shape of OmniFocus or Things, but is designed to be more lightweight and flexible in how it keeps track of simple tasks rather than huge projects. It's also a great way to run timers as well. This new update makes the whole app nicer to use thanks to a "refined new design" that looks great.

Part of that redesign includes support for Dark Mode and new themes overall, while the app itself can now also run in the Mac's menu bar – saving space in your Dock. But wait, there's a whole lot more going on here.

What's New 20.1 Redesigned and reimagined from ground up, Due 20.1 for macOS makes it faster to create, more effortless to manage, in a refined new design. All-New Look, Brand-New Themes Sports a complete new look that is fresh and modern. Features four new themes, dark mode support, and automatic theme switching. Custom Text Sizes Make it easier on your eyes with bigger text size, or see more of your reminders by making text smaller. Collapsible Sections Reminders are automatically organized according to due dates. You can also hide sections you don't need, making it easier to get to—and focus on—the reminders you need. More Intelligent Date Parsing Setting due dates is fundamental to using Due. Completely reimagined, it is >now more intelligent, more intuitive, and offers more choices. Set reminders and reschedule them faster than ever >before. Menu Bar Mode You can now attach Due to the menu bar, running it completely as a menu bar app. Bulk Edit Reschedule, mark done, delete, change auto snooze or alert sound—en masse. Gestures Mark your reminders complete, reset your timers or delete items using swipe gestures. And More… Create multi-line reminders, set dates manually with a dedicated date-time picker, set custom alerts more quickly with search.

Users can download Due for Mac from the Mac App Store now. It'll cost $14.99, while the annual upgrade cost is just $9.99.