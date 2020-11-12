Popular task management app Things has received a big Mac update, getting it ready for macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon.

The new update adds support for both of Apple's new changes to the Mac ahead of next week's arrival of the new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. As part of that there are a couple of big changes to the Things app itself, with the addition of new widgets that will give users the chance to interact with their tasks more quickly and easily.

Things' new widgets are now available on the Mac. Configure them in your Notification Center to show any to-do list you want. Quickly glance at what you're doing Today, see what's Upcoming on your schedule, stay on top of your most urgent project, view tag-filtered lists, and so on.

New, Rich notifications have also been added to allow users to snooze tasks or complete them directly from Control Center.

Notifications have been greatly improved, with variable snooze durations: 10 min, 30 min, 1 hour (previously there was just a 10-min default). There's also an option to complete your to-do directly from the notification, which wasn't possible before.

This new Things update is available free for existing users. It's also a $49.99 purchase for those new to the app. Things can now be downloaded from the Mac App Store.