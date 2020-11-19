Taskheat 15 Mac ScreenshotSource: Eyen

What you need to know

  • Taskheat 1.5 has been released with macOS Big Sur support, new widgets, and more.

Taskheat is a task manager available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and the latter just got a big update for version 1.5. And yes, it brings macOS Big Sur support as well.

Alongside the new support for Apple's latest operating system, this new version also adds widgets for easy task management as well as a visual redesign to make everything feel right at home on your Mac.

Taskheat 15 Mac ScreenshotSource: Eyen

In this version, we have adopted the app to the macOS Big Sur. The most notable addition is the Actual tasks widget. It allows you to see the most relevant activities at a glance.

Also, we have simplified the app icon to make it look more clean and vibrant. And of course, numerous bud fixes, performance improvements, and appearance enhancements are also included in this version

Taskheat is a relatively new app on my radar but I'm really keen on the way it takes the standard task manager and mixes it with something similar to a flowchart. The result is a cool way to not only see your tasks, but their dependencies as well If you're looking for a new task manager I'd definitely suggest taking Taskheat for a spin.

You can try Taskheat out for free across iPhone, iPad, and Mac for free for 14 days.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.