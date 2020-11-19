What you need to know
- Taskheat 1.5 has been released with macOS Big Sur support, new widgets, and more.
Taskheat is a task manager available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and the latter just got a big update for version 1.5. And yes, it brings macOS Big Sur support as well.
Alongside the new support for Apple's latest operating system, this new version also adds widgets for easy task management as well as a visual redesign to make everything feel right at home on your Mac.
In this version, we have adopted the app to the macOS Big Sur. The most notable addition is the Actual tasks widget. It allows you to see the most relevant activities at a glance.
Also, we have simplified the app icon to make it look more clean and vibrant. And of course, numerous bud fixes, performance improvements, and appearance enhancements are also included in this version
Taskheat is a relatively new app on my radar but I'm really keen on the way it takes the standard task manager and mixes it with something similar to a flowchart. The result is a cool way to not only see your tasks, but their dependencies as well If you're looking for a new task manager I'd definitely suggest taking Taskheat for a spin.
You can try Taskheat out for free across iPhone, iPad, and Mac for free for 14 days.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Apple Music Awards: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift honored
Apple has announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards, with Lil baby taking home the prize of 'Artist of the Year'.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.