This week's Apple headlines were mostly dominated by the company's tax spat with the EU. In one corner, Apple and the Irish government, in the other, the European Commission and its staunch belief that any arrangement the two had was unfair. We also found out about a surprise new iPhone 12 accessory, and some of the new initiatives Apple is undertaking to give back to the community. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week. Office shutdown

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Apple has revealed it will not fully reopen its offices until at least 2021, signaling a fully remote 2020 for many of its workers. Apple says its offices in the US will not fully reopen until at least 2021 Social initiatives

Apple announced this week that it was committing $400 million to build affordable housing in the Bay Area, delivering on an earlier promise. Apple also announced a new initiative to expand its support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, boosting opportunities to learn coding. Apple allocates $400 million to build affordable housing in the Bay Area

Apple announces new initiative with HBCUs to boost coding and creativity Batterygate

The $500 million settlement of Apple's batterygate is now live, meaning U.S. users can claim back $25 from Apple on eligible devices. Apple's $500 million batterygate settlement now live, here's how to claim Tax ruling

In something of a shock, the EU's second-highest court overturned a $14.9 billion tax bill the EU Commission says Apple owes Ireland, a ruling both parties appealed. It is unclear how the story will play out from here. Apple's $14.9 billion tax bill overturned by EU court China purge