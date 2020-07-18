This week's Apple headlines were mostly dominated by the company's tax spat with the EU. In one corner, Apple and the Irish government, in the other, the European Commission and its staunch belief that any arrangement the two had was unfair. We also found out about a surprise new iPhone 12 accessory, and some of the new initiatives Apple is undertaking to give back to the community. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week.
Office shutdown
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Apple has revealed it will not fully reopen its offices until at least 2021, signaling a fully remote 2020 for many of its workers.
Social initiatives
Apple announced this week that it was committing $400 million to build affordable housing in the Bay Area, delivering on an earlier promise. Apple also announced a new initiative to expand its support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, boosting opportunities to learn coding.
Batterygate
The $500 million settlement of Apple's batterygate is now live, meaning U.S. users can claim back $25 from Apple on eligible devices.
Tax ruling
In something of a shock, the EU's second-highest court overturned a $14.9 billion tax bill the EU Commission says Apple owes Ireland, a ruling both parties appealed. It is unclear how the story will play out from here.
China purge
More than 11,000 games have been removed from China's App Store following a change to licensing rules in the country.
iPhone 12
Recent filings may have revealed that the iPhone 12's battery might be smaller than expected. And there's also an exciting rumor that Apple will ship the iPhone 12 with a brand new braided Lightning cable.
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
Discord and others are down worldwide due to issues with Cloudfare
Discord appears to be down worldwide due to some kind of outage. The team at Discord has acknowledged the issue, and promises that a fix is on the way.
Apple doubles trade-in value of select Android devices for a limited time
Apple has quietly upped the trade-in price of several Android smartphones for a limited time, doubling the value of some handsets.
