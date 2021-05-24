There isn't much computer in the new M1 iMac.

iFixit got their hands on the new M1 iMac and its initial teardown reveals just how little space the actual computer takes up in Apple's new desktop. The teardown focuses specifically on one of the new iMacs in Purple in its mid-tier configuration:

Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores) and 16-core Neural Engine

Apple M1 integrated 8-core GPU

8 GB of unified memory

23.5-inch (diagonal) True Tone display with 4480 × 2520 resolution and support for one billion colors (P3 color gamut)

256 GB of SSD storage

An X-Ray of the new iMac reveals that all of the silicon in the new computer is located at the top of the display and at the bottom of the chin.