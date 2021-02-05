TechniCalc is a gorgeous scientific calculator that somehow manages to pull off a minimalist look while still being packed full of functionality.

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and with a companion Apple Watch app. TechniCalc has more features than I know what to do with, but they all sound mighty impressive. Here's the list for those who know what all these features do!

FEATURES Runs on iPhone, iPad, and macOS - with an Apple Watch companion

Dark mode

Supports split screen and wireless keyboards

Shows the full equation as you type

Basic calculations (+, -, ×, ÷, %)

Brackets

Square and cubic roots

Exponents and logarithms

Trigonometry (sin, cos, tan)

Degrees, radians, and gradians

Constants (pi, e, and over 100 other physical constants)

Formula book and equations

Calculation history

Unit converter

Statistics mode ADVANCED MATHS Almost unlimited number sizes - over 1,000,000 factorial

Square roots and logarithms with any base

Factorial, nPr, nCr, and gamma

Hyperbolic trigonometry (sinh, cosh, tanh)

Vectors and matrices

Imaginary and complex numbers

Series sums and products

Numerical integration and differentiation

Binary, octal, and hexadecimal

Programmer mode EQUATION SOLVERS Quadratic

Cubic

Systems of 2 and 3 linear equations

Root finder

TechniCalc is one of the few calculators that offers a full, great-looking app on iPad rather than just blowing up the iPhone version. I'd have to give it extra points for that alone.

You can download TechniCalc from the App Store right now. It's priced at $7.99. From what I've seen – and understood! – the app looks to be worth every penny.