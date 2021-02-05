What you need to know
- TechniCalc is a scientific calculator for all the devices.
TechniCalc is a gorgeous scientific calculator that somehow manages to pull off a minimalist look while still being packed full of functionality.
Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and with a companion Apple Watch app. TechniCalc has more features than I know what to do with, but they all sound mighty impressive. Here's the list for those who know what all these features do!
FEATURES
- Runs on iPhone, iPad, and macOS - with an Apple Watch companion
- Dark mode
- Supports split screen and wireless keyboards
- Shows the full equation as you type
- Basic calculations (+, -, ×, ÷, %)
- Brackets
- Square and cubic roots
- Exponents and logarithms
- Trigonometry (sin, cos, tan)
- Degrees, radians, and gradians
- Constants (pi, e, and over 100 other physical constants)
- Formula book and equations
- Calculation history
- Unit converter
- Statistics mode
ADVANCED MATHS
- Almost unlimited number sizes - over 1,000,000 factorial
- Square roots and logarithms with any base
- Factorial, nPr, nCr, and gamma
- Hyperbolic trigonometry (sinh, cosh, tanh)
- Vectors and matrices
- Imaginary and complex numbers
- Series sums and products
- Numerical integration and differentiation
- Binary, octal, and hexadecimal
- Programmer mode
EQUATION SOLVERS
- Quadratic
- Cubic
- Systems of 2 and 3 linear equations
- Root finder
TechniCalc is one of the few calculators that offers a full, great-looking app on iPad rather than just blowing up the iPhone version. I'd have to give it extra points for that alone.
You can download TechniCalc from the App Store right now. It's priced at $7.99. From what I've seen – and understood! – the app looks to be worth every penny.
