What you need to know
- WhatsApp suffered from a multi-hour outage a couple of days ago and it was a big deal for its competitors.
- Telegram founder Pavel Durov says the messenger app gained 70 million new users during the outage.
You'd need to have been living under a rock to miss that WhatsApp and other Facebook services were down the other day — but one company very much didn't miss it. Telegram, according to founder and chief executive Pavel Durov, picked up a massive 70 million new users during the outage.
As spied by TechCrunch, Durov posted the news to his Telegram channel, saying that he was "proud" of the way the team handled the unprecedented influx of new users. Despite that, Durov does note that Telegram did suffer some degradation of service during the sign-up frenzy.
The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day. I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users. That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time.
Telegram was already among the best iPhone messaging apps in the App Store and it will be very interesting to see how many of those 70 million people remain users — or will they switch back to WhatsApp now that service has been restored?
Telegram wasn't the only winner here, either. Signal also reported that it brought in "millions of new users" during WhatsApp's troubles.
You're tapping it wrong — users complain of new iPad mini display issues
Some iPad mini owners are now complaining of issues that cause strange screen distortion when being tapped.
Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death with touching tribute
Apple's website has been updated to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. The site features a touching short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
Who is the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter?
Only one DLC fighter remains to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many characters have been hoped for, but only one will fill that final slot. Here are our predictions and hopes.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.