Tempo has today announced that it now supports integration with Apple Watch just in time for the expected Apple Watch Series 7 announcement tomorrow.

Tempo says the move will equip its users with an even more seamless workout experience. According to the home fitness provider, 70% of its customers have iPhones, and 35% of those have Apple Watches. Those users will now be able to work out using Tempo whilst tracking their heart rate, calories, lift volume, and more all on their wrist.

Apple Watch will also work to let users pause and resume classes during workouts without having to approach their screen. Helping streamline workouts and rest periods.

Tempo provides users with connected in-home equipment that uses 3D sensors and AI to give them real-time feedback about their workouts, it can also track form even if you don't have any equipment in hand.

To set up the new feature, users need to connect their Tempo, iPhone, and Apple Watch to the same WiFi network, log in to their profile on Tempo, download and open the Tempo app for Apple Watch and then follow the instructions on the screen. Tempo says that you need to have your iPhone and Watch on the same WiFi and close at all times to keep information recording accurate.

Tomorrow, Apple is expected to announce its new Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13, expected to be the company's best iPhone yet. Rumors also state Apple will unveil new AirPods 3 as well.