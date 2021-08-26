A Tesla app update finally puts your car into a widget on your Home screen

Tesla has quietly updated its iPhone app to add a slew of new features — not least new iOS 14 Home screen widgets in two different sizes.

Released as version 4.0.0, the new Tesla app can be downloaded from the App Store now, although you'll obviously need some sort of Tesla product for it to be most useful. A number of improvements have been made to this release including a new vehicle and energy homepage and more.

Refreshed vehicle and energy homepage

Streamlined Summon experience

Enhanced phone key support – vehicle no longer needs to be selected

Send commands to vehicle immediately upon opening app

Use Go Off-Grid to seamlessly disconnect your home from the Grid with Powerwall

Shop the Tesla catalog and view and manage your orders (available in select countries)

View Supercharging history and ability to pay outstanding Supercharging or service balance (available in select countries)

But most interesting, and not mentioned, is a new Home screen widget situation that brings two sizes of widget to iPhones. Users can see information like charge state and whether Sentry mode is enabled, all without opening the app.

Loving the new redesigned Tesla app update. It even has iOS 14+ Home Screen widget support! #Tesla pic.twitter.com/28T13hl6Bh — Taimur Asad (@TaimurAsad) August 26, 2021

Long form @tesla iOS app widget is awesome pic.twitter.com/0GCoJNPFlT — Kaushik VR (@kkvr2823) August 26, 2021

The update is available for people to download now and makes the Tesla app much more useful — without ever making you open it. Tesla now surely has one of the best iPhone apps produced by a car maker. Others, take note!

While Tesla did previously offer a widget, it was one of the old-style Today screen widgets.