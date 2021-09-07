When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely.

Minor spoilers ahead!

According to an interview the director did with CinemaBlend, the director wasn't able to be on set for some of the filming — because his wife was giving birth. So he used his iPhone to get the job done remotely.

I was shooting the next morning, and I had to rush my wife to the hospital, and we had our child in the middle of the night. They were shooting the scene where Shang-Chi is home at his dad's compound, and he goes up to that post. We see it a lot (in the trailers). The indentation from his childhood hits. And then he sits down and has a memory of his mom. That was a scene that I actually directed from my iPhone in the hospital (laughs).

The interview doesn't go on to explain how his wife felt about the whole thing!

There's also no mention of which iPhone was used, but I have to imagine that doing it on anything smaller than an iPhone 12 Pro Max would be hard work. We already know that's the best iPhone for videographers, but that large screen makes for a compelling tool when doing all kinds of things — including directing a movie!

Have you seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet? If not, why not?!