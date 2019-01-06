Chronic pain can be more than just a physical thing. It's also emotionally draining. There are home medical devices that can help with chronic pain sufferers and Quell is one of them.
Quell is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) that is worn on the leg and sends neural pulses to the brain to trigger pain relief. At CES, Neurometrix, the maker of Quell, announced its second-generation version, available later this year.
Quell 2.0 promises to be 50% smaller, 20% more powerful, and have a more user-friendly app. The electrode panel is about the size of a credit card and the elastic band is slim-fitting. Neurometrix promises Quell is 10x more powerful than a typical OTC TENS device.
The Quell 2.0 device and the new features and technology we are unveiling at CES are a direct result of customer feedback and our latest research. Quell has been designed to offer a long-term solution for chronic pain suffers seeking non-pharmacological pain relief options.
Neurometrix hasn't announced the official price yet, but the first-generation Quell starter kit sells for $250.
Quell 2.0 will be in retail stores later in 2019. For now, you can visit the company website to find out more about Quell and sign up for the newsletter.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.