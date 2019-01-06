Chronic pain can be more than just a physical thing. It's also emotionally draining. There are home medical devices that can help with chronic pain sufferers and Quell is one of them.

Quell is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) that is worn on the leg and sends neural pulses to the brain to trigger pain relief. At CES, Neurometrix, the maker of Quell, announced its second-generation version, available later this year.

Quell 2.0 promises to be 50% smaller, 20% more powerful, and have a more user-friendly app. The electrode panel is about the size of a credit card and the elastic band is slim-fitting. Neurometrix promises Quell is 10x more powerful than a typical OTC TENS device.