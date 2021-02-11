As reported by Neil Cybart at Above Avalon, Apple Watch adoption has passed 100 million users as of December 2020. Cybart says that it has continued to pick up steam over the five years it has been available, with 30 million new users in 2020 alone.

It took five-and-a-half years for the Apple Watch installed base to surpass 100 million people ... the installed base's growth trajectory has not been constant or steady over the years. Instead, the number of people entering the Apple Watch installed base continues to accelerate. The 30 million new people that began wearing an Apple Watch in 2020 nearly exceeded the number of new Apple Watch wearers in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined.

According to the report, 10% of iPhone owners globally now wear an Apple Watch. That number triples when you look at users in the United States.