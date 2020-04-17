Apple's iPhone SE is the hot new thing and as you'd imagine, Apple has new ads to share. There's a new one incoming, but so far Apple hasn't actually uploaded it to its YouTube channel. But you can watch it now thanks to YouTube channel apfelspot. And it's quite the quirky ad, too.

Featuring an iPhone SE having its protective plastic ripped off, the handset is almost an afterthought. But we can all agree that taking that plastic off is almost the best aspect of getting a new iPhone, right?

Anyway, here's the ad after MacRumors spotted it!