What you need to know
- A new iPhone SE ad is coming, but Apple hasn't released it yet.
- The ad features the fun of peeling an iPhone's protective plastic off.
- It's almost worth buying a new iPhone just for that.
Apple's iPhone SE is the hot new thing and as you'd imagine, Apple has new ads to share. There's a new one incoming, but so far Apple hasn't actually uploaded it to its YouTube channel. But you can watch it now thanks to YouTube channel apfelspot. And it's quite the quirky ad, too.
Featuring an iPhone SE having its protective plastic ripped off, the handset is almost an afterthought. But we can all agree that taking that plastic off is almost the best aspect of getting a new iPhone, right?
Anyway, here's the ad after MacRumors spotted it!
This ad may get yanked from YouTube, but fingers crossed it doesn't happen before it goes live on Apple's channel.
All new
iPhone SE (2020)
With an entry cost of just $399, you get today's technology at yesterday's price. Though the new iPhone SE may be considered the low-end iPhone, it's definitely nothing to sneeze at.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mujjo's Slate Green leather cases are perfect for Midnight Green iPhones
Owners of Midnight Green iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets can now get a leather case from Mujjo that perfectly compliments that gorgeous color.
Google Fi now offers eSIM support for iPhones, but only for new users
Google is expanding eSIM support for its carrier subsidiary. Previously exclusive to just the Pixel line, the feature now also works for the latest batch of iPhones, albeit with some caveats.
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max design has been leaked!
Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro have leaked the new design for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Replace your kid's Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2's band with the best stretchy ones
It's super easy to swap out your kid's Garmin vivofit jr. 2 and use a different strap. The watch just pops out of the band it came in and pops right back into a replacement one. If you're looking to replace a vivofit jr. 2's strap, we've found a great selection of stretchy silicone bands that are perfect for your little one's wrist.